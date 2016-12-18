BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)– Former deputy Mayor Wild Ndipo has defeated Noel Chalamanda to claim the seat in a Blantyre City mayoral elections...
10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the, sponsorship of Malawi’s top flight football league.Over...
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions...
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- In a bid to improve efficient security services...
The past week has seen a media frenzy on the so called maize gate...
A 38 year-old Malawian businessman of Indian Origin was arrested...
Admarc is a parastatal that reports to the Ministry of Agriculture which is headed by Chaponda.
If the post election period between 2014 and 2016 has taught us anything at all, it is that Malawian leaders, no matter what good intentions...
The Karonga Youths for Justice and Development (KYJD), one of the leading local Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Karonga petitioned the district...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Association of Environment Journalists (AEJ) has partnered with the regional think-tank, Leadership for Environment...
As Malawians are demanding the firing of the top officials allegedly to be involved in the K26 billion maize-gate to pave way for objective investigation,...
Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...
A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...
There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...
6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor,...
Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...
The Foundation for Community Support Services (FOCUS) which is one of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) dealing with issues of reproductive...
DO NOT lose hope when neglected. God, the Almighty, might be keeping some angel to save you right at the hour of need. Too scriptural to be worldly...
Johannesburg, December 18th, 2016 – The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), HE Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has made a landmark decision...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...
Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...
Fellow Malawians,
On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...
Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...
An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”.
The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...
We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...
Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...
The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...
Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best
Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake,...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The cash mismanagement problems in Malawi continue to bedevil the nation as now emerges allegations that Lilongwe Water Board...
PRESIDENT PETER MUTHARIKA’S SPEECH DURING THE SWEARING IN CEREMONY FOR
THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY,
ATLANTA It has been an encouraging year for our partnership with Africa. Alongside our African partners, we have made significant progress advancing...
MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-A 34 year-old man, one of the many maize flour smugglers in Mchinji, is said to have died on Wednesday after slipping off from a moving...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councilor for Chigoneka ward Desmond Bikoko has been elected Lilongwe City Council...
“Put my personal cup, the silver cup, in the mouth of the sack of the youngest, with his grain money.” And the steward did as Joseph had told him.
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate court has set January 16, this year as the date when extradition hearing for the Rwandan genocide suspect...