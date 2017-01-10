Malawi TNM Mobile
Peter Mutharika too young to stop corruption, state theft
Malawian teacher in Mangochi nabbed for defiling pupil
NICE Trust equips Karonga District Peace Commission with conflict resolution skills
President Trump’s Moral Harm
Busy First Day for Mutharika at the 28th AU Summit in Addis Ababa
on 01st Feb

Peter Mutharika too young to stop corruption, state theft

The truth hurts and is painful when told but the truth of the matter Malawi is too big for the president. The system of corruption and it’s...

on 01st Feb

President Trump’s Moral Harm

During President Trump’s first full week in office he has begun to dismantle America’s moral standing on the international stage. From...

on 31st Jan

Malawian teacher in Mangochi nabbed for defiling pupil

on 31st Jan

NICE Trust equips Karonga District Peace Commission with conflict resolution skills

on 30th Jan

Breaking: Airtel losing money in Africa, said To Exit Malawi This Year

Bharti Airtel, the mother company of Airtel Malawi...

on 29th Jan

Gertrude Mutharika attending AU in her capacity as President of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS

First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Getrude...

on 26th Jan

OIBM to retrench half of its staff over economic crisis

The Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM) plans to retrench...

on 24th Jan

MK175, 000.00 fine for Attempting To Externalize Forex

Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate (FGM) sitting under Her Worship Lucy...

on 18th Jan

Malawi Revenue Authority seizes truckload of vandalized items

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has seized over 2000 kilograms...

on 08th Jan

Nyasa BB pockets over K42 million from 2016 super league gross gate revenue, K10 million ahead of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions of the TNM Super...

on 01st Feb

President Trump’s Moral Harm

During President Trump’s first full week in office he has begun to dismantle America’s moral standing on the international stage. From...

on 29th Jan

Talking Blues: Arrogant, incompetent and above the law

Arrogance, ignorance, and incompetence are poor personality traits. You Blues’ Orators, wouldn’t want an arrogant child or sibling...

on 29th Jan

Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon Sense: PAC SLEEPS, AS LOOTERS RUN RIOT

on 28th Jan

Shape your journey towards greatness: Malawi Youth Empowerment symposium

Roger Federer Wins Australian Open, a feat Malawi Government should embrace as their own
Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open Men’s Final, winning his 18th grand slam. Switzerland’s Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1,...

Blantyre Sports Club defends Captain’s Putter Golf trophy

Blantyre Sports Club on Sunday defended the Captain’s Putter golf trophy during a highly contested competition held at the Country Club Limbe. ...

TNM partners 2016 champions KB in CSR initiative; donate to Dowa District Hospital

Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...

Fans select squad for 10 years of TNM Soccer celebration match: Malawi Football
Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...

Kamwendo frustrated in Japan

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Midfield star Joseph Kamwendo has taken a swipe at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ officials for poor arrangement of the trials...

How America’s new president will have a direct impact on Ghana

The result of the U.S. winter elections has shaken the world. Now, after Trump has become the 45th President of the United States the rest of the world...

Disabled German Lady Receives Amazing Miracle From TB Joshua
A severely disabled young lady from Germany has found the cure for her medically incurable disease in the unlikeliest of places – a church in Lagos,...

Malawi gets ‘Latrine Squatting Slabs’ thru a UNICEF and UK Company Partnership to enhance people’s lives
UK Exports to UNICEF We all know, that children are the future and we should do everything to make the world a safer place. That’s why Dunster House...

How To Make Money Online

Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...

Fully Funded Post Graduate Law Scholarship to study at UCLA in the USA – Applications Window Extended
UCLA Law – Sonke Health & Human Rights Fellowship University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (UCLA Law) and Sonke Gender Justice Network...

Malawi:Tracing defaulters on ARTs project bares fruit in Thyolo

The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the...

Malawi: Killing of man with albinism underscores past policing and criminal justice failures
In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...

Six technology trends that SMEs should watch out for in 2017
Sage Chief Technology Officer Klaus-Michael Vogelberg talks about the role chatbots, collective intelligence and blockchain will play at start-up and...

South Africa based artist to be in Malawi on February 12, promises more fireworks

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Blantyre music fans are expected to be treated to a delicious concert on February 12 by South Africa-based violinist...

Kenneth Msonda continues to throw Grenades at Peoples Party

BLANTYRE(Maravipost): It is no secret that Kenneth Msonda is the most entertaining politician in Malawi period. He fought to the bitter end...

Malawian gospel artist Ronald Thamakela “Wandichotsa kutali” double launch slated for January 1in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...

Christmas and New Year Message from Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...

Tourism: 2017 travel tips for working moms

  Being a working mom can be one of the most daunting experiences, and especially if your work involves frequent travels requiring you to be away...

Tourism: Wildlife Transformation Completing Malawi

The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...

5 New Year Travel Resolutions for 2017

We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...

Majete: A Malawi Tourist Game Reserve Restored

Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...

Understanding Seasonality in the Hotel Industry

The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...

Busy First Day for Mutharika at the 28th AU Summit in Addis Ababa

Malawi President Peter Mutharika had a busy day meeting with Head of States from friendly Countries that are also present at the 28th AU Summit. His Excellency...

AfDB approves soft commodity finance deal with Meridian for Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabawe

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed a US$20mn soft commodity finance facility with Meridian to fund its value chain operations in Malawi, Mozambique...

Mutharika’s Commission of Inquiry on Maize-gate extends reporting deadline

LILONGWE(MaraviPost): Commission of inquiry on matters surrounding the procurement of maize by Admarc from the republic of Zambia appointed by Malawi...

Gertrude Mutharika attending AU in her capacity as President of the Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS

First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Getrude Mutharika has arrived in Addis Ababa the capital city of Ethiopia. Madame Mutharika who has just...

US Judges put a stop to Trumps Madness, Grant a stay to illegal Muslim Ban

Read Donald Trump Inaugural Address

Federal judge in New York granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US...

Peter Mutharika makes ‘Bingu Stadium’ his brothers dream a reality

PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI, DURING THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE BINGU NATIONAL STADIUM If my brother Bingu were here, he and...

Malawi failing to leverage the celebrity power of Federer, Madonna and now Rihanna

The Republic of Malawi, is a landlocked country in southeast Africa that was formerly known as Nyasaland. It is bordered by Zambia to the northwest, Tanzania...

Malawi man slapped to 40 months imprisonment for indecently assaulting school girl

MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi court in the eastern district of Machinga has sentenced a 25-year-old man to a 40-month-jail term for being found guilty...