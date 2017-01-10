Malawi TNM Mobile
Political parties’ actions at Chilembwe day function deplorable
Kamwendo frustrated in Japan
Malawi government blames MCP for spoiling Chilembwe memorial prayers, they are recycled thugs
Nicholas Dausi
PIM leader hits at Malawi media: “God is angry with Malawi because of negative reporting”
‘Malawi to have a caretaker government from 2017 to 2019’ says flamboyant Pastor Salanje
Featured News
red ball
Malawi National News
"> on 16th Jan

Political parties’ actions at Chilembwe day function deplorable

In the name of democracy I greet you all. In the name of tolerance and popular democracy and freedoms that I am one of the fighter and beneficiary...

"> on 16th Jan

PIM leader hits at Malawi media: “God is angry with Malawi because of negative reporting”

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) president Reverend Patrick Makondetsa took time to attack the Malawi media...

"> on 16th Jan

Kamwendo frustrated in Japan

"> on 16th Jan

Malawi government blames MCP for spoiling Chilembwe memorial prayers, they are recycled thugs

Business
"> on 08th Jan

Nyasa BB pockets over K42 million from 2016 super league gross gate revenue, K10 million ahead of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions...

Peter Mutharika
"> on 07th Jan

Malawi to become paradise under APM leadership—Jappie Mhango

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and...

"> on 06th Jan

Malawi Govt rolls out revised TEVET Curriculum

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower...

Kamoto
"> on 06th Jan

Airtel Malawi donates office equipment to Sanctuary police unit in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- In a bid to improve efficient security services...

George Chaponda
"> on 04th Jan

Dr. George Chaponda’s Un-edited response to Maize-Gate

The past week has seen a media frenzy on the so called maize gate...

Iqbar-Sodagar
"> on 31st Dec

Indian Businessman Arrested at KIA for Attempting to Externalize Forex

A 38 year-old Malawian businessman of Indian Origin was arrested...

Opinion Pages
Allan Ntata
"> on 15th Jan

Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon Sense – HOW CAN WE GET RID OF GEORGE CHAPONDA?

Advisory: I have zeroed in on the totally dishonourable George Chaponda here only because he epitomizes the kind of corrupt impunity that...

"> on 13th Jan

My Take On It: In defense of the Malawi Vice President’s portfolio

“Saying, Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.”1 Chronicles 16:22 In 1995 the newly elected United Democratic Front...

"> on 09th Jan

Why Malawi Agriculture Minister George Chaponda too must go over ‘maizegate’

"> on 08th Jan

Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon Sense: The quest for unity in resisting the nosedive

Sports
Kamwendo frustrated in Japan

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Midfield star Joseph Kamwendo has taken a swipe at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ officials for poor arrangement of the trials...

TNM celebrates 10 years of football sponsorship
Kamuzu Barracks

10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the,  sponsorship of Malawi’s  top flight football league.Over these years...

Local NGO petition Karonga district hospital for charging health services

The Karonga Youths for Justice and Development (KYJD), one of the leading local Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Karonga petitioned the district...

Gerald Phiri appointed Malawi acting coach ahead of China friendly game
Alfred Gift Gunda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Azam Tigers coach Gerald Phiri Snr as Flames caretaker coach for the friendly...

Environmental media body pairs with LEAD Fellows to decorate Bingu National Stadium with trees

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Association of Environment Journalists (AEJ) has partnered with the regional think-tank, Leadership for Environment...

sponsored Material/News
Malawi gets ‘Latrine Squatting Slabs’ thru a UNICEF and UK Company Partnership to enhance people’s lives
Latrine

UK Exports to UNICEF We all know, that children are the future and we should do everything to make the world a safer place. That’s why Dunster House...

How To Make Money Online

Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...

Girl Who “Cries Blood” Delivered of Demons at T.B. Joshua’s Church
Girl-Who-Cried-Blood1

A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...

Kenya’s President Uhuru’s Wealth Compared to 8 Other Presidents in Africa
Uhuru Kenyatta

There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...

Technology & Innovation
Malawi: Killing of man with albinism underscores past policing and criminal justice failures
Living with Albinism

In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...

Six technology trends that SMEs should watch out for in 2017
Africa and Technology

Sage Chief Technology Officer Klaus-Michael Vogelberg talks about the role chatbots, collective intelligence and blockchain will play at start-up and...

Chief Theresa Kachindamoto Receives 2016 Jesse and Helen Kalisher Humanitarian Award
Theresa Kachindamoto

Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...

Malawi local NGO provides HIV testing services and condoms for free on festive eve in Karonga

The Foundation for Community Support Services (FOCUS) which is one of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) dealing with issues of reproductive...

Religion & Lifestyle

Malawian gospel artist Ronald Thamakela “Wandichotsa kutali” double launch slated for January 1in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...

Christmas and New Year Message from Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Saulos Chilima

Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...

Carlsberg encourages Malawian DJs to go commercial

Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...

Gwamba, Professor shows clash on Xmas eve

An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”. The proverb comes...

Malawi and Region Tourism

Tourism: Wildlife Transformation Completing Malawi

Prince Harry

The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...

5 New Year Travel Resolutions for 2017

Travel to fight Depression

We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...

Majete: A Malawi Tourist Game Reserve Restored

Majete

Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...

Understanding Seasonality in the Hotel Industry

Jovago and Hotels in Africa

The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...

Get Malawi On Your Radar for 2017

Lae Malawi

Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake,...

World News

Malawi: Killing of man with albinism underscores past policing and criminal justice failures

Living with Albinism

In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...

Dausi Castigates Judiciary for ‘usurpation of executive powers’ on injunction restraining Honourable George Chaponda

Nicholas Dausi

PRESS RELEASE   On Thursday this week the High Court sitting at Mzuzu granted an injunction restraining Honourable George Chaponda, MP from discharging...

Malawian Engineer Commits Suicide in Lumbadzi

Bad News

Residents of Airport Development Limited (ADL) woke up to a somber mood on Tuesday morning as they found out that an Assistant Telecommunications Engineer...

Teacher in Malawi arrested for defiling, impregnating standard 8 learner

Malawi Police

Police in Machinga have arrested a 25 year teacher Umali James Kambona for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14 year-old learner at M’chirima Primary...

DPP blood thirsty party: bays for blood of own Mzuzu MP Njikho, Councellors Chiume & Kaduya

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has proved to be difficult to accept defeat in elections as it has been manifested in the mayor’s elections...

Joyce Banda Talks About Presidency and Sensitizing African Leaders to Maternal Health Challenges

Joyce Banda

Joyce Banda, Malawi’s first female vice president, became Malawi’s first female president in 2012 after the sudden death of Bungu WA Mutharika in...

Overrated Noel Chalamnda humilliated in Blantyre City mayoral elections as DPP councilor Ndipo claims victory

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)— Former deputy Mayor Wild Ndipo has defeated Noel Chalamanda to claim the seat in a Blantyre City mayoral elections held today...

A luta continua: Lilongwe Water Board funds DPP’s blue night with MK10 million, gives NIS MK1.15 million

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The cash mismanagement problems in Malawi continue to bedevil the nation as now emerges allegations that Lilongwe Water Board...