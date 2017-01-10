Malawi TNM Mobile
Free entry into Bingu Stadium opening: APM, boxer Chilemba to grace launch
OIBM to retrench half of its staff over economic crisis
State furnishes court with extradition consent on Murekezi, court proceedings resume Friday
Material Girl Madonna Refutes Malawian adoption reports
Madonna
Malawi National Advocacy Groups demand Mutharika Fire George Chaponda to regain Citizens confidence
George Chaponda
Featured News
red ball
Malawi National News
"> on 26th Jan

Free entry into Bingu Stadium opening: APM, boxer Chilemba to grace launch

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-All is set for the official opening of the much-awaited Bingu National Stadium (BNS) slated for January 28, 2017 in...

"> on 26th Jan

Material Girl Madonna Refutes Malawian adoption reports

Pop superstar Madonna is refuting reporting by The Maravi Post and other Malawi Media outlets says she is not planning to expand her family...

"> on 26th Jan

OIBM to retrench half of its staff over economic crisis

"> on 26th Jan

State furnishes court with extradition consent on Murekezi, court proceedings resume Friday

Business
"> on 26th Jan

OIBM to retrench half of its staff over economic crisis

The Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM)...

Malawi GDP
Maravi Post correspondent on 24th Jan

MK175, 000.00 fine for Attempting To Externalize Forex

Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate (FGM) sitting under...

MaraviPost on 18th Jan

Malawi Revenue Authority seizes truckload of vandalized items

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has seized over 2000 kilograms...

"> on 08th Jan

Nyasa BB pockets over K42 million from 2016 super league gross gate revenue, K10 million ahead of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions of the TNM Super...

Peter Mutharika
"> on 07th Jan

Malawi to become paradise under APM leadership—Jappie Mhango

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and economic challenges...

"> on 06th Jan

Malawi Govt rolls out revised TEVET Curriculum

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower...

Opinion Pages
"> on 23rd Jan

Talking Blues: Behold, the theatre of the absurd!

Blues’ Orators, I trust you watched the absurd double-feature drama by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Communications Regulatory...

"> on 23rd Jan

Africa: A democracy in the process of failing…

Democracy is not a perfect system of government. As a result, all democracies in the world, including the USA and India, are democracies...

"> on 23rd Jan

The pulling out of Henry Kachaje from Youth Empowerment conference as driven by his pride

"> on 23rd Jan

Challenging the charade to democratic governance: Malawi politics

Sports
Blantyre Sports Club defends Captain’s Putter Golf trophy

Blantyre Sports Club on Sunday defended the Captain’s Putter golf trophy during a highly contested competition held at the Country Club Limbe. ...

TNM partners 2016 champions KB in CSR initiative; donate to Dowa District Hospital

Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...

Fans select squad for 10 years of TNM Soccer celebration match: Malawi Football
Kamuzu Barracks

Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...

Kamwendo frustrated in Japan

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Midfield star Joseph Kamwendo has taken a swipe at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ officials for poor arrangement of the trials...

TNM celebrates 10 years of football sponsorship
Kamuzu Barracks

10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the,  sponsorship of Malawi’s  top flight football league.Over these years...

sponsored Material/News
Malawi gets ‘Latrine Squatting Slabs’ thru a UNICEF and UK Company Partnership to enhance people’s lives
Latrine

UK Exports to UNICEF We all know, that children are the future and we should do everything to make the world a safer place. That’s why Dunster House...

How To Make Money Online

Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...

Girl Who “Cries Blood” Delivered of Demons at T.B. Joshua’s Church
Girl-Who-Cried-Blood1

A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...

Kenya’s President Uhuru’s Wealth Compared to 8 Other Presidents in Africa
Uhuru Kenyatta

There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...

Technology & Innovation
Malawi:Tracing defaulters on ARTs project bares fruit in Thyolo

The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the...

Malawi: Killing of man with albinism underscores past policing and criminal justice failures
Living with Albinism

In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...

Six technology trends that SMEs should watch out for in 2017
Africa and Technology

Sage Chief Technology Officer Klaus-Michael Vogelberg talks about the role chatbots, collective intelligence and blockchain will play at start-up and...

Chief Theresa Kachindamoto Receives 2016 Jesse and Helen Kalisher Humanitarian Award
Theresa Kachindamoto

Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...

Religion & Lifestyle

Kenneth Msonda continues to throw Grenades at Peoples Party

Ken Msonda

BLANTYRE(Maravipost): It is no secret that Kenneth Msonda is the most entertaining politician in Malawi period. He fought to the bitter end...

Malawian gospel artist Ronald Thamakela “Wandichotsa kutali” double launch slated for January 1in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...

Christmas and New Year Message from Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Saulos Chilima

Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...

Carlsberg encourages Malawian DJs to go commercial

Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...

Malawi and Region Tourism

Tourism: 2017 travel tips for working moms

  Being a working mom can be one of the most daunting experiences, and especially if your work involves frequent travels requiring you to be away...

Tourism: Wildlife Transformation Completing Malawi

Prince Harry

The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...

5 New Year Travel Resolutions for 2017

Travel to fight Depression

We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...

Majete: A Malawi Tourist Game Reserve Restored

Majete

Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...

Understanding Seasonality in the Hotel Industry

Jovago and Hotels in Africa

The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...

World News

Karonga CSOs organize a massive protest against increase in cases of defilement

Civil Society Organizations that deals with issues of child rights in Karonga have disclosed their plan of holding a massive protest against the increase...

Malawi National Advocacy Groups demand Mutharika Fire George Chaponda to regain Citizens confidence

George Chaponda

Malawi Advocacy Groups  have Petitioned President Peter Mutharika demanding that in the interest of Malawians which should be the government priority...

Malawi first lady hails Montfort School for the Blind 

The First Lady Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika has commended the Montfort Demonstration School for the Blind for complementing government efforts in providing...

Kenneth Msonda continues to throw Grenades at Peoples Party

Ken Msonda

BLANTYRE(Maravipost): It is no secret that Kenneth Msonda is the most entertaining politician in Malawi period. He fought to the bitter end in defending...

UK’s Barclays Bank donates computer lab equipment to Chisomo Children Club

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The British oldest commercial Barclays bank, a co-sponsor of English Football League on Monday donated computer lab equipment to...

New African Union head must stand up for human rights

H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

The next head of the African Union (AU) Commission must place human rights at the centre of the organization’s operations, said Amnesty International...

Malawi police arrest 81 Ethiopians for illegal entry in Karonga

Police in Karonga, the northern border district of Malawi, have on Sunday arrested 81 Ethiopians for entering the country without travelling documents....

Kenya eyes African Union’s top post, calls for Malawi’s vote

H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

As the race for the African Union’s top job is heating up, Kenyan Vice President William Ruto has asked Malawi to support Kenyan Foreign Minister...