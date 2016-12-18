Malawi TNM Mobile
Happy New Year 2017!!!
Indian Businessman Arrested at KIA for Attempting to Externalize Forex
Iqbar-Sodagar
Maravi Post 2016 Person of The Year: Sr. Chief Theresa Kachindamoto ‘child marriage terminator’
theresa kachindamoto
Malawi President Peter Mutharika 2016 end-of-year Message
Peter Mutharika
Zambia maize saga: ACB ready to probe, APM asked to suspend Chaponda and Mulumbe
Featured News
red ball
Malawi National News
"> on 01st Jan

Happy New Year 2017!!!

On a day for good cheer, President Peter Muthariak wished a special end-of-year message to his fellow Malawians In conclusion, I am looking...

MaraviPost on 31st Dec

Malawi President Peter Mutharika 2016 end-of-year Message

Dear Malawians • I would like to wish you a Happy New Year. May 2017 be a prosperous year for every one of you. • I wish you and your...

"> on 31st Dec

Indian Businessman Arrested at KIA for Attempting to Externalize Forex

"> on 31st Dec

Maravi Post 2016 Person of The Year: Sr. Chief Theresa Kachindamoto ‘child marriage terminator’

Business
Iqbar-Sodagar
"> on 31st Dec

Indian Businessman Arrested at KIA for Attempting to Externalize Forex

A 38 year-old Malawian businessman of Indian Origin...

"> on 26th Dec

Partners in Health: undisputed angel for neglected Neno district  

  DO NOT lose hope when neglected. God, the Almighty,...

"> on 26th Dec

Chased Vipya Plantation workers jeopardize security in Mzuzu

MZUZU (MaraviPost)–Workers who are running away from the security...

Malawi Navy Patrol
"> on 26th Dec

Despite ongoing disagreements on Lake Malawi Tanzania has agreed to partner with Malawi to provide Electricity

Mired in Lake Malawi disagreements. Tanzania and Malawi are expected...

"> on 23rd Dec

Standard Bank splashes out more in Cash Back promo in; Blantyre man gets K1.3 mil items in 60 secs

Blantyre based man Alick Mwale on Thursday walked away with goods...

"> on 21st Dec

Huawei partners TNM in #share the food initiative:Donates to Samaritan Trust

 As a continuation of its festive season cheer, TNM, in conjunction...

Opinion Pages
theresa kachindamoto
"> on 31st Dec

Maravi Post 2016 Person of The Year: Sr. Chief Theresa Kachindamoto ‘child marriage terminator’

Malawi’s no nonsense, no-negotiation no-other-way-child-marriage terminator, is delightfully Maravi Post pick for the Person of the Year...

"> on 27th Dec

Kenya’s President Uhuru’s Wealth Compared to 8 Other Presidents in Africa

There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes)....

"> on 26th Dec

Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon Sense: SCHEMING FOR THE PRESIDENCY

"> on 20th Dec

Talking Blues: This world is not my home

Sports
Kamuzu Barracks crowned TNM Super league champions
Kamuzu Barracks

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost): –The capital city based soldiers, Kamuzu Barracks, have been crowned Malawi football champions for the first time since they...

Malawi Women Football Team to play Zambia’s Shepolopolo Friday 29th in Lilongwe

The Zambia Senior Women’s National Football Team will on Friday face Malawi in a friendly match in Lilongwe. The expectations for the Malawi Team are...

“Don’t worry about money, just get in and watch the game for free,” Police Officer tells supporters

A police officer was seen doing nothing when football aficionados were illegally entering the stadium to watch Monday’s game between Be Forward...

Sad! Civo United FC relegated from TNM super League after losing 1-0 to Bullets

BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—One of the oldest teams in Malawi, Civo United FC, has been relegated from the country’s top flight league and now they will...

Rach Family Trust rescues Malawi Queens with MK600m sponsorship
Chinunda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) :-The Malawian registered Rach Family Trust and U.K based Malawian of Indian origin, has bankrolled Malawi national netball team’s...

sponsored Material/News
Kenya’s President Uhuru’s Wealth Compared to 8 Other Presidents in Africa
Uhuru Kenyatta

There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...

MY TAKE ON IT: Christians, let us celebrate Christmas, and firmly restore the Christ back in His Mass
Have faith in Jesus Christ

6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor,...

Malawi’s faith group PAC polls: Rev. Chingota elected as chair, spokesman Fr. Mulomole re-elected

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) – The country’s powerful religious grouping, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), has on Tuesday elected Reverend Dr. Felix...

5 Most Influential Religious Leaders Of The Year in Nigeria
Magufuli-TBJoshua

There are two kinds of religious leaders, the ones who are simply loved by their fan base, and those who wield a lot of power across. This list is for...

Technology & Innovation
Chief Theresa Kachindamoto Receives 2016 Jesse and Helen Kalisher Humanitarian Award
Theresa Kachindamoto

Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...

Malawi local NGO provides HIV testing services and condoms for free on festive eve in Karonga

The Foundation for Community Support Services (FOCUS) which is one of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) dealing with issues of reproductive...

Partners in Health: undisputed angel for neglected Neno district  

  DO NOT lose hope when neglected. God, the Almighty, might be keeping some angel to save you right at the hour of need. Too scriptural to be worldly...

AU Commission appoints High Level African Panel on Emerging Technologies
H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Johannesburg, December 18th, 2016 –  The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), HE Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has made a landmark decision...

Religion & Lifestyle

Malawian gospel artist Ronald Thamakela “Wandichotsa kutali” double launch slated for January 1in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...

Christmas and New Year Message from Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Saulos Chilima

Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...

Carlsberg encourages Malawian DJs to go commercial

Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...

Gwamba, Professor shows clash on Xmas eve

An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”. The proverb comes...

Malawi and Region Tourism

5 New Year Travel Resolutions for 2017

Travel to fight Depression

We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...

Majete: A Malawi Tourist Game Reserve Restored

Majete

Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...

Understanding Seasonality in the Hotel Industry

Jovago and Hotels in Africa

The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...

Get Malawi On Your Radar for 2017

Lae Malawi

Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake,...

Mobile phones usage: 51% of smartphone owners use them for travel related activities

TRavel and the Cell Phone

In the latest report on how people use phones for travel, Google in collaboration with Ipsos has provided insights on the influences mobile devices have...

World News

Blantyre Newspapers Limited defies injunction: continues to carry banned ADMARC maize scandal story, calls for commission of inquiry

BLANTYRE (MaraviPost)—Despite ADMARC getting an injunction on Thursday stopping The Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL) from publishing stories concerning...

MY TAKE ON IT: Well goodbye 2016 and Hello 2017

Maxon Mbendera

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit...

Be warned Malawians! Fake MK2, 000 banknotes in circulation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Barely two weeks after Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) released the new MK2, 000 notes on the market, unscrupulous traders are reproducing...

Chief Theresa Kachindamoto Receives 2016 Jesse and Helen Kalisher Humanitarian Award

Theresa Kachindamoto

Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...

January 19: Gambia Awaits the Will of Allah?

Yahya Jammeh

Anxiety prevails in the Gambia as the people await what becomes of their country come January 19. Will this country tow the path of peace or anarchy?...

Lazarus Chakwera finds fool’s gold in questionable Malawi Polls

Polls which claimed that President Peter Mutharika’s popularity has declined and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera can win back donors...

Despite ongoing disagreements on Lake Malawi Tanzania has agreed to partner with Malawi to provide Electricity

Malawi Navy Patrol

Mired in Lake Malawi disagreements. Tanzania and Malawi are expected to partner in a joint project on irrigation where a total of 600 hectares will be...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a merry and...