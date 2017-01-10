Malawi TNM Mobile
MSNBC host: Trump Speech Was ‘Hitlerian’
Read Donald Trump Inaugural Address
Henry Kachaje denies to inspire Malawi youth alongside Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of ‘miracle money’ fame
MRA contradicts with Admarc boss Foster Mulumbe
What’s all this fuss about Judicial Review in Malawi maizegate?
Robert Chasowa brutal death: Malawi govt to hire foreign investigators
on 21st Jan

What’s all this fuss about Judicial Review in Malawi maizegate?

In the past days, social media has been abuzz with the matter before the Mzuzu High Court. Now the purpose of this article is not to discuss...

Henry Kachaje denies to inspire Malawi youth alongside Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of ‘miracle money’ fame

MRA contradicts with Admarc boss Foster Mulumbe

Malawi Revenue Authority seizes truckload of vandalized items

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has seized over...

Nyasa BB pockets over K42 million from 2016 super league gross gate revenue, K10 million ahead of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions...

Malawi to become paradise under APM leadership—Jappie Mhango

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and economic challenges...

Malawi Govt rolls out revised TEVET Curriculum

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower...

Airtel Malawi donates office equipment to Sanctuary police unit in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- In a bid to improve efficient security services...

Dr. George Chaponda’s Un-edited response to Maize-Gate

The past week has seen a media frenzy on the so called maize gate...

Inaugural address: Trump’s full speech

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world:...

Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon Sense – HOW CAN WE GET RID OF GEORGE CHAPONDA?

My Take On It: In defense of the Malawi Vice President’s portfolio

Blantyre Sports Club defends Captain’s Putter Golf trophy

Blantyre Sports Club on Sunday defended the Captain’s Putter golf trophy during a highly contested competition held at the Country Club Limbe. ...

TNM partners 2016 champions KB in CSR initiative; donate to Dowa District Hospital

Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...

Fans select squad for 10 years of TNM Soccer celebration match: Malawi Football
Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...

Kamwendo frustrated in Japan

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Midfield star Joseph Kamwendo has taken a swipe at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ officials for poor arrangement of the trials...

TNM celebrates 10 years of football sponsorship
10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the,  sponsorship of Malawi’s  top flight football league.Over these years...

Malawi gets ‘Latrine Squatting Slabs’ thru a UNICEF and UK Company Partnership to enhance people’s lives
UK Exports to UNICEF We all know, that children are the future and we should do everything to make the world a safer place. That’s why Dunster House...

How To Make Money Online

Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...

Girl Who “Cries Blood” Delivered of Demons at T.B. Joshua’s Church
A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...

Kenya’s President Uhuru’s Wealth Compared to 8 Other Presidents in Africa
There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...

Malawi:Tracing defaulters on ARTs project bares fruit in Thyolo

The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the...

Malawi: Killing of man with albinism underscores past policing and criminal justice failures
In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...

Six technology trends that SMEs should watch out for in 2017
Sage Chief Technology Officer Klaus-Michael Vogelberg talks about the role chatbots, collective intelligence and blockchain will play at start-up and...

Chief Theresa Kachindamoto Receives 2016 Jesse and Helen Kalisher Humanitarian Award
Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...

Malawian gospel artist Ronald Thamakela “Wandichotsa kutali” double launch slated for January 1in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...

Christmas and New Year Message from Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...

Carlsberg encourages Malawian DJs to go commercial

Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...

Gwamba, Professor shows clash on Xmas eve

An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”. The proverb comes...

Tourism: Wildlife Transformation Completing Malawi

The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...

5 New Year Travel Resolutions for 2017

We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...

Majete: A Malawi Tourist Game Reserve Restored

Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...

Understanding Seasonality in the Hotel Industry

The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...

Get Malawi On Your Radar for 2017

Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake,...

Malawi:Tracing defaulters on ARTs project bares fruit in Thyolo

The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the...

Zambian national dies after taking excessive liquor

A 47 year old Zambian national recently died in Mchinji after taking a lot of alcoholic spirits excessively on an empty stomach. The incident occurred...

Malawi: Killing of man with albinism underscores past policing and criminal justice failures

In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...

Dausi Castigates Judiciary for ‘usurpation of executive powers’ on injunction restraining Honourable George Chaponda

PRESS RELEASE   On Thursday this week the High Court sitting at Mzuzu granted an injunction restraining Honourable George Chaponda, MP from discharging...

Malawian Engineer Commits Suicide in Lumbadzi

Residents of Airport Development Limited (ADL) woke up to a somber mood on Tuesday morning as they found out that an Assistant Telecommunications Engineer...

Teacher in Malawi arrested for defiling, impregnating standard 8 learner

Police in Machinga have arrested a 25 year teacher Umali James Kambona for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14 year-old learner at M’chirima Primary...

DPP blood thirsty party: bays for blood of own Mzuzu MP Njikho, Councellors Chiume & Kaduya

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has proved to be difficult to accept defeat in elections as it has been manifested in the mayor’s elections...

Joyce Banda Talks About Presidency and Sensitizing African Leaders to Maternal Health Challenges

Joyce Banda, Malawi’s first female vice president, became Malawi’s first female president in 2012 after the sudden death of Bungu WA Mutharika in...