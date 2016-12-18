Malawi TNM Mobile
Overrated Noel Chalamnda humilliated in Blantyre City mayoral elections as DPP councilor Ndipo claims victory
Fraudster steal millions of kwachas  from parents in Karonga and Chitipa
Why Malawi Agriculture Minister George Chaponda too must go over ‘maizegate’
TNM celebrates 10 years of football sponsorship
Malawi main parties share power in the Mayor’s elections; DPP takes Blantyre, MCP Lilongwe & PP Mzuzu
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)– Former deputy Mayor Wild Ndipo has defeated Noel Chalamanda to claim the seat in a Blantyre City mayoral elections...

10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the,  sponsorship of Malawi’s  top flight football league.Over...

Nyasa BB pockets over K42 million from 2016 super league gross gate revenue, K10 million ahead of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions...

Malawi to become paradise under APM leadership—Jappie Mhango

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and...

Malawi Govt rolls out revised TEVET Curriculum

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower...

Airtel Malawi donates office equipment to Sanctuary police unit in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- In a bid to improve efficient security services...

Dr. George Chaponda’s Un-edited response to Maize-Gate

The past week has seen a media frenzy on the so called maize gate...

Indian Businessman Arrested at KIA for Attempting to Externalize Forex

A 38 year-old Malawian businessman of Indian Origin was arrested...

Admarc is a parastatal that reports to the Ministry of Agriculture which is headed by Chaponda. ...

Z Allan Ntata’s Uncommon Sense: The quest for unity in resisting the nosedive

If the post election period between 2014 and 2016 has taught us anything at all, it is that Malawian leaders, no matter what good intentions...

President Mutharika Urged in an open letter to Pick Malawi over corrupt lieutenants in 2017

Defending Peter Mutharika with Eloquence is a ‘Fulltime Job’ for James Mwangalli

10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the,  sponsorship of Malawi’s  top flight football league.Over these years...

Local NGO petition Karonga district hospital for charging health services

The Karonga Youths for Justice and Development (KYJD), one of the leading local Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Karonga petitioned the district...

Environmental media body pairs with LEAD Fellows to decorate Bingu National Stadium with trees

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Association of Environment Journalists (AEJ) has partnered with the regional think-tank, Leadership for Environment...

Nyasa BB pockets over K42 million from 2016 super league gross gate revenue, K10 million ahead of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions of the TNM Super League Nyasa Big Bullets have led the earning chart of the league’s gate revenues...

Pres. Mutharika denies to take action against maize-gate suspects without evidence

As Malawians are demanding the firing of the top officials allegedly to be involved in the K26 billion maize-gate to pave way for objective investigation,...

How To Make Money Online

Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...

Girl Who “Cries Blood” Delivered of Demons at T.B. Joshua’s Church
A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...

Kenya’s President Uhuru’s Wealth Compared to 8 Other Presidents in Africa
There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...

MY TAKE ON IT: Christians, let us celebrate Christmas, and firmly restore the Christ back in His Mass
6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor,...

Chief Theresa Kachindamoto Receives 2016 Jesse and Helen Kalisher Humanitarian Award
Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...

Malawi local NGO provides HIV testing services and condoms for free on festive eve in Karonga

The Foundation for Community Support Services (FOCUS) which is one of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) dealing with issues of reproductive...

Partners in Health: undisputed angel for neglected Neno district  

  DO NOT lose hope when neglected. God, the Almighty, might be keeping some angel to save you right at the hour of need. Too scriptural to be worldly...

AU Commission appoints High Level African Panel on Emerging Technologies
Johannesburg, December 18th, 2016 –  The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), HE Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has made a landmark decision...

Malawian gospel artist Ronald Thamakela “Wandichotsa kutali” double launch slated for January 1in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...

Christmas and New Year Message from Dr. Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi

Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...

Christmas Message from President Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians, On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...

Carlsberg encourages Malawian DJs to go commercial

Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...

Gwamba, Professor shows clash on Xmas eve

An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”. The proverb comes...

Tourism: Wildlife Transformation Completing Malawi

The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...

5 New Year Travel Resolutions for 2017

We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...

Majete: A Malawi Tourist Game Reserve Restored

Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...

Understanding Seasonality in the Hotel Industry

The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...

Get Malawi On Your Radar for 2017

Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake,...

A luta continua: Lilongwe Water Board funds DPP’s blue night with MK10 million, gives NIS MK1.15 million

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The cash mismanagement problems in Malawi continue to bedevil the nation as now emerges allegations that Lilongwe Water Board...

Malawi to become paradise under APM leadership—Jappie Mhango

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and economic challenges facing the country, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has said...

President Peter Mutharika’s speech at the swearing-in ceremony of senior government officials and members of the Commission of Inquiry on maize-gate

PRESIDENT PETER MUTHARIKA’S SPEECH DURING THE SWEARING IN CEREMONY FOR THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY, THE CHIEF SECRETARY...

Barack Obama Touts 2016 as a Big Year for the U.S.-Africa Partnership

ATLANTA It has been an encouraging year for our partnership with Africa. Alongside our African partners, we have made significant progress advancing...

Malawian maize flour smuggler in Mchinji dies after slipping off moving truck

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-A 34 year-old man, one of the many maize flour smugglers in Mchinji, is said to have died on Wednesday after slipping off from a moving...

Malawi Mayoral polls: MCP’s Bikoko elected mayor for Lilongwe City Council, promises forensic audit for past three financial years

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councilor for Chigoneka ward Desmond Bikoko has been elected Lilongwe City Council...

MY TAKE ON IT: Ten billion Kwacha Maize-steal during famine is TREASON

“Put my personal cup, the silver cup, in the mouth of the sack of the youngest, with his grain money.” And the steward did as Joseph had told him. When...

Murekezi the Rwandan accused of Genocide, has his extradition hearing set for January 16th

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate court has set January 16, this year as the date when extradition hearing for the Rwandan genocide suspect...