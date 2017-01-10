Fast Talking MSNBC host Chris Matthews described President Donald Trump’s strikingly populist and nationalist inaugural address as being...
In the past days, social media has been abuzz with the matter before the Mzuzu High Court. Now the purpose of this article is not to discuss...
The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has seized over...
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former defending champions...
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost):—Amidst numerous social and economic challenges...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- In a bid to improve efficient security services...
The past week has seen a media frenzy on the so called maize gate...
Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world:...
Blantyre Sports Club on Sunday defended the Captain’s Putter golf trophy during a highly contested competition held at the Country Club Limbe.
...
Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Midfield star Joseph Kamwendo has taken a swipe at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ officials for poor arrangement of the trials...
10 years has passed since Malawi’s leading ICT provider, TNM took over the, sponsorship of Malawi’s top flight football league.Over these years...
UK Exports to UNICEF
We all know, that children are the future and we should do everything to make the world a safer place. That’s why Dunster House...
Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...
A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...
There was a time when Kenya’s head of the state Uhura Muigai Kenyatta was on the List of Africa’s Richest People (curated by Forbes). He had made...
The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the...
In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...
Sage Chief Technology Officer Klaus-Michael Vogelberg talks about the role chatbots, collective intelligence and blockchain will play at start-up and...
Theresa Kachindamoto, the chief of the Dedza district in Malawi who has been steadfast in her stance against child marriage, has been named the recipient...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...
Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...
Fellow Malawians,
On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...
Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...
An English translation of a famous Chichewa proverb goes, “When two big Elephants fight, it’s the grass that suffers”.
The proverb comes...
The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...
We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...
Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...
The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...
Malawi’s Wildlife at its very best
Recent developments mean Malawi is set to become one of the most complete destinations in Africa – Lake,...
A 47 year old Zambian national recently died in Mchinji after taking a lot of alcoholic spirits excessively on an empty stomach.
The incident occurred...
PRESS RELEASE
On Thursday this week the High Court sitting at Mzuzu granted an injunction restraining Honourable George Chaponda, MP from discharging...
Residents of Airport Development Limited (ADL) woke up to a somber mood on Tuesday morning as they found out that an Assistant Telecommunications Engineer...
Police in Machinga have arrested a 25 year teacher Umali James Kambona for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14 year-old learner at M’chirima Primary...
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has proved to be difficult to accept defeat in elections as it has been manifested in the mayor’s elections...
Joyce Banda, Malawi’s first female vice president, became Malawi’s first female president in 2012 after the sudden death of Bungu WA Mutharika in...