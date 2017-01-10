It is not strange to name national projects after individuals especially heroes. But as some countries do it good faith, in most African...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – A female headed-family with nine children that four of them are girls living with albinism, accepted...
Arrogance, ignorance, and incompetence are poor personality traits. You Blues’ Orators, wouldn’t want an arrogant child or sibling...
OPINION: With corruption, impunity and total disregard for the rule of law being ably presided over by President Peter Mutharika and his...
Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open Men’s Final, winning his 18th grand slam. Switzerland’s Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1,...
Blantyre Sports Club on Sunday defended the Captain’s Putter golf trophy during a highly contested competition held at the Country Club Limbe.
Football supporters across the country have named their 18–man squad expected to play against newly-crowned TNM Super League Champions Kamuzu Barracks...
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Midfield star Joseph Kamwendo has taken a swipe at Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ officials for poor arrangement of the trials...
A severely disabled young lady from Germany has found the cure for her medically incurable disease in the unlikeliest of places – a church in Lagos,...
We all know, that children are the future and we should do everything to make the world a safer place. That’s why Dunster House...
Making money online is an interesting way to earn additional income, and in most cases it can be extremely easy. Whether you want to try your hand at monetising...
A YouTube video has emerged showing a young South African teen’s purported ‘deliverance’ at a Lagos-based church from a rare medical condition that...
University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (UCLA Law) and Sonke Gender Justice Network...
The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the...
In response to the killing on 10 January 2017 of Madalitso Pensulo, a 19-year-old man with albinism in Mlonda Village under the Sabwe Traditional Authority...
Sage Chief Technology Officer Klaus-Michael Vogelberg talks about the role chatbots, collective intelligence and blockchain will play at start-up and...
BLANTYRE(Maravipost): It is no secret that Kenneth Msonda is the most entertaining politician in Malawi period. He fought to the bitter end...
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa...
Mary and I, with pride, thankfulness, confidence and conviction, join His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic...
Fellow Malawians,
On a day Christians worldover commemorate and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I would like to wish everyone of you a...
Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejaying competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, have appealed to Disc Jockeys...
Being a working mom can be one of the most daunting experiences, and especially if your work involves frequent travels requiring you to be away...
The emergence of Malawi as a fully-fledged wildlife destination got into full swing in 2016. Having taken over the management of Liwonde National Park...
We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have...
Majete is a 700km2 Wildlife Reserve nestled in the south-western part of Malawi with an unlikely story of resurgence and restoration. Just 13 years...
The hotel industry is characterized by seasonality, which plays a major role in determining customer behavior. Seasons are categorized as Low, Green,...
LILONGWE(MaraviPost): Commission of inquiry on matters surrounding the procurement of maize by Admarc from the republic of Zambia appointed by Malawi...
First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Getrude Mutharika has arrived in Addis Ababa the capital city of Ethiopia.
Federal judge in New York granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US...
PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI, DURING THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE BINGU NATIONAL STADIUM
The Republic of Malawi, is a landlocked country in southeast Africa that was formerly known as Nyasaland. It is bordered by Zambia to the northwest, Tanzania...
MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi court in the eastern district of Machinga has sentenced a 25-year-old man to a 40-month-jail term for being found guilty...
All White Houses leak. Sometimes the leaks are big, sometimes small. But there are always people willing to talk to reporters about the “real” story...
Civil Society Organizations that deals with issues of child rights in Karonga have disclosed their plan of holding a massive protest against the increase...