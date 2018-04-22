In an effort to protect local farmers from unscrupulous traders, the Malawi government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism recently engaged the Malawi Police to wipe illegal vendors out of the market, having noticed that they (vendors) have already flooded various locations during this harvesting period.

In reaction to the call, the central region police have for the past three days conducted a sweeping exercise in various locations within the region.

According to Nolliettie Chihana Chimala, Central Region Police Public Relations Officer, during the exercise, 12 individuals were found illegally buying farm produce such as maize, soya beans, beans and other leguminous crops.

Chimala said the traders were instantly arrested and their properties such as scales got seized. Some of the areas which the police have so far hit include: Mitundu, Nsundwe, Mpingu, Mponela, Nambuma and Chimbiya.

The government through the ministry responsible has not issued any license authorizing individuals to buy farm produce from farmers in this harvesting period.

However, so many illegal traders have established markets, buying farm produces from local farmers without proper documentation.

“Furthermore, it has also been noticed that some foreign traders are conniving with some un-patriotic citizens to buy and export farm produce without following proper procedure.

“Buying farm produce from producers without license contravenes Regulations 3 as read with Regulation 8 of Agriculture CAP 65:05. The arrested individuals will be taken to court once case preparations are completed,” added Chihana-Chimala.