12 Malawian films up for Focus On Ability Awards

By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Local film directors who participated in this year’s Focus on Ability (FOA) competition have a chance to win different awards as they have reached in the final stage of the contest.

Executive Director of FOA Society in Malawi, MacDonald Nyirenda, said this in an interview with Maravi Post on Saturday.

According to Nyirenda 12 films which were produced and directed by Malawians are in the final stage for voting in the NOVA Employment 2019 FOA Short Film Awards.

Nyirenda has then urged people to vote for their preferred films in the competition saying this is a chance for Malawi to be recognised at the international level.

“Malawian films are in the international section hence people are encouraged to vote for their favourite film or documentary as one away for promoting and valuing abilities and achievements of people with disability in Malawi,”.

“To vote, a person is required to own a valid email address that will be used to activate a vote for it to be counted,” Nyirenda explained.

Nyirenda further said people will only be allowed to cast their vote once in each category.

“We have 6 categories at the competition, so people will only vote once in each category and that they stand a chance to win $50 iTunes voucher every day,” Nyirenda added.

Voting started on 20 June which will conclude on 3 July and that people can cast their votes on http://www.focusonability.com.au/.

And after voting is concluded the award presentation is scheduled to happen in Australia on 6 September, in Malawi the similar event of awarding people who are competing at national level will happen on 3 November.

This year’s FOA festival had an amazing 245 entries, including 104 school entries and 61 international films.

FOA is designed to encourage filmmakers to focus on the ability of people with disabilities.