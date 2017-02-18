UK organization donates modern blood mobile van to Malawi

The Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Kenna Mphonda on behalf of the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) has on Friday received a blood mobile van from the UK based organization, NHS Blood and Transfusion Service.

The donation was made during the function which was held at NHS West Donor Centre in London.

Speaking during the donation, Mphonda said the van is the first of its kind to be acquired in Malawi.

He thanked the NHS Blood and Transplant Services for the van saying it will boost blood collection in Malawi.

“On behalf of Malawi, allow me to thank you for the mobile van donation. This will help to ensure safe collection of blood in schools, work places and remote centres,” said Mphonda.

According to Mphonda, currently the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services collects 57,000 units of blood at its four centres which is not enough to carter for the country’s blood demand.

He said their programmes in schools, work places and other areas is affected by lack of conducive environment such as using makeshift classrooms or health centres which are not designed for the exercise.

Chief Executive of NHS Blood Transfusion Services Ian Trenholm said the donation was one way of recognising the vital role that the MBTS is undertaking to ensure that blood banks in Malawi have adequate resources.

“MBTS has indicated that they want to collect at least 80,000 units of blood each year. This van can help to collect at least 600 units a month, which we hope will be able to assist the country,” said Trenholm.

The purpose designed mobile van will be shipped to Malawi courtesy of the Global Blood Fund and is expected to be within service the next three months.