KARONGA-(MaraviPost)–Angry mob who include the Mzuzu based taxi drivers as well as community of Mzimba have on Wednesday night torched houses belonging to the six murder suspects, Maravi Post has learnt.

On Saturday, police found the body of a man Identified as Emanuel Harawa aged 34 years old from Chiguliro village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi district.

The body was found without head and private parts.

The police also found that the deceased was a taxi driver and that the criminals stole his vehicle, Toyota vitz registration number LL5279 grey in colour and mobile phones.

However, the Mzuzu police managed to arrest six criminals behind the murder at Ekwendeni in Mzimba and recovered the deceased’s mobile phones and vehicle.

After knowing the six suspects, the Mzuzu taxi drivers in conjunction the community in Mzimba invaded their houses around 5 pm but were overpowered by the police.

However, the group invaded houses of the suspects in around 10 pm again and torched their properties and houses.

The police arrived at scene later after the angry mob were dispersed and failed to save the properties.

Mzuzu police spokesperson Martin Bwanali identified the murder suspects as Fanuel Baluti, 32 years old from Mkomba village in the area Kapeni in Blantyre, Ian Mkomba 16 from the same above address, Charles Nyirenda 25,Richard Nyirenda 29 ,Mosses Nyirenda 28, all of Yeremiya Nyirenda village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba, and Cathreen Ngulube 22 of Mbiri yakula village in the Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.

The six are expected to appear before the court.