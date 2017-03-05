LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prospects of oil exploration in Lake Malawi remain a contentious issue in the country, the latest being a fresh appeal to President Peter Mutharika not to approve addendum to 30-year agreements arguing that the deal will give Malawi a raw deal and an incoherent fiscal package.

The call comes barely a few months after Malawi government officials resumed negotiations with RAK Gas and Pacific Oil.

The negotiations are happening despite the Solicitor General (SG) Janet Banda explicitly advised that the agreements should not be signed and she asked for more time.

But the fired Agriculture Minister George Chaponda who has been leading the negotiations team and Principal Secretary of mining Ben Botolo, secretly completed and signed the contracts with RAK Gas and Pacific Oil.

However, due to pressure from the country’s civil society organizations including Natural Resources Justice Network (NRJN) and Publish What You Pay (PWYP), the deal has failed to materialize that only President Mutharika is required to give the nod over the matter.

The call not to approve the oil deal comes also amid United Nations Education Scientific Commission (UNESCO)’s World Heritage Centre (WHC) warning government of its ambitious to explore oil and gas rages in the Lake Malawi saying the nation risked to loose international status on conservation.

In press statement released and made available to The Maravi Post, dated February 27, 2017, NRJN and PWYP have expressed worries over negotiation team ‘s plans to submit addendum to 30-year agreements for Mutharika to approve for the commencement of oil exploration.

The two environmental watchdog bodies observed that if oil exploration is successful, the agreements could be in place for thirty years covering exploration, extraction, and closure which will likely see Malawi not to benefit from its proceeds.

The CSOs are calling for further investigations on how Malawi went through oil contracts and signed them despite SG disapproval on the same.

NRJN and PWYP hinted that effort to access the agreements formally through the Malawi Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, (MEITI) multi-stakeholder group, was not successful.

But The Maravi Post understands that MEITI was in its formulation stage developing disclosure roadmap and open data policy roadmap regarding to the management of the extractive industry; mining, oil, forestry, and gases in the country.

“On 22 December 2014, the Attorney General (AG) was instructed to provide legal advice on whether or not the signed agreements were in the best interests of the people of Malawi and complied with law.

“But the AG appears not to have examined why the contracts were signed days before the election, why the final negotiations were taken out of the hands of the established negotiating team, and whether payments by oil companies to Malawian organizations were in any way linked. Subsequently, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has confirmed an investigation into payments made by oil companies to Malawian organizations around the time that the contracts were signed.

“A few months ago, government officials negotiated a draft addendum revising the fiscal terms for the RAK Gas agreements. Government preparations seem inadequate. Many weaknesses in the existing contracts were not even discussed’, reads the statement in part signed by NRJN Chair Kossam Munthali and PWYP Chair William Chadza.

Muthali and Chadza observed that the fiscal terms cannot be assessed in isolation (they make sense only as a package) saying they should be analyzed through an economic model designed specifically for Malawian petroleum potential and Malawian fiscal terms, and benchmarked against peer countries in the region and that there is no evidence that these preparations were made.

“Given the purported irregularities around the initial signing of the contracts, ongoing Anti-Corruption Bureau investigations, the absence of transparency in the renegotiations being led by the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, the lack of a clear petroleum policy, an updated Petroleum Act, a completed model contract and comprehensive financial modeling, we as NRJN and PWYP Malawi are calling on the President not to approve the addendum until a full public inquiry has been concluded into the current agreements”, urges NRJN and PWYP.

Malawi is in the verge of being blacklisted for failing to meet (UNESCO)’s World Heritage Centre (WHC) deadline submission of the Lake Malawi status report which was slated for February 1, 2017.

The country’s failure for the exercise comes barely eight months after WHC in July 2016 demanded a comprehensive report on its stand for oil exploration in the Lake Malawi.

WHC’s latter dated July 29, 2016 signed by its Director, Matchild Rossler who is also the Secretary of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) wrote Malawi Diplomat Change de affairs Joseph Chiteyeye in Belgium telling him that the 40th Session of WHC held in Istanbul in 2016 studied the status of conservation of the Lake Malawi National Park as a property of the centre.

The latter went further expressing concerns over oil exploration activities in the lake observing that an accidental spill and discharges would pose potential hazard to the entire aquatic life.

But Bright Msaka, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining sounded alarm with the development disputing claims of ignoring WHC letter.

“I have never seen this communication. Therefore, I would like to assure Malawians that nothing bad will happen. We are taking care of the lake not because its World Heritage Centre site but because the lake is Malawians treasure. WHC won’t love the lake more than us.

“Oil exploration will not affect the safety of the lake because there are technologies that are used during such operations to protect the environment”, assures Msaka.

Malawi is a signatory to the 1972 World Heritage Convention that seeks to ensure an appropriate and equitable balance between conservation, sustainability and development.