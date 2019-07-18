Mwanza Border Spokesperson Pasqually Zulu said, “The deportees are all from Mangochi where we have opened a passport issuing office, but they left the country on June 13th using unchartered routes between Balaka and Ntcheu districts.”

Zulu said crossing of international borders without proper documents remains a challenge, despite government taking immigration services close to people outside major cities.

Zulu said many people are still being sent back after trying to use some unchartered routes on their way to South Africa.

The department has since warned against travelling abroad with valid travel documents.