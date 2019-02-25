Trump formally announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015, with a campaign rally and speech at Trump Tower in New York City. On that fateful day Donald Trump said of Mexicans ‘They’re rapists.’ Descending from the escalator at Trump Tower, his wife, Melanie Trump, a few steps ahead of him in that white dress and a stoic face. He arrived at a wall of American flags, wearing a blue suit and standing in front of a bluer “Make America Great Again” sign. And he proceeded to give that speech, which shocked the political establishment.

Since then Trump has been in the news every day. American Media has covered every disparaging remark he has made.

On January 11th 2018, President Donald Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House, a Democratic aide who attended the meeting revealed this and was never denied by any of the participants.

What is surprising is that while the US Media feigns shock and disbelief at his many vile remarks. They provided coverage to him excessively. There are programs on CNN and MSNBC that have at times spend a whole program dedicated to Trump’s statement some of which have no bearing on any policies or would never become law, but are personal attacks on other politicians that should be carried in gossip newspapers or TMZ but not befitting of papers of repute like the New York Times.

Many of Trump’s remarks were controversial and helped his campaign garner extensive coverage by the mainstream media, trending topics, and social media. Trump’s campaign rallies attracted large crowds, as well as public controversy. Some of the events were marked by incidents of violence between Trump supporters and protesters, mistreatment of some journalists, and disruption by a large group of protesters who effectively shut down a major rally in Chicago. Trump was accused of inciting violence at his rallies.

It is not wonder Hillary Clinton lost the Elections. While the US Media might not want to admit it they were complicit in her defeat. They spend more time giving credence to claims that Donald Trump was going to have a wall at the Southern Border paid by Mexico.

Denials from Mexico’s President then and Former Mexico president Vicente Fox were never given the serious coverage they deserved so that American voters could have understood President Trump was not serious in making that campaign promise. However the US Media were accomplices and allowed this lie to fester into getting Trump elected into office.

What is scary is that leading into the November 2020 Elections, while the democrats have many serious candidates among them women, it has already started. Instead of giving coverage to these serious competition among the Democrats American Media is giving meaningless Airtime to Donald Trump.

When Bernie entered the fray, the media was more interested in what Trump had to say than what Bernie Sanders was proposing. They reported that President Donald Trump said Sen. Bernie Sanders, who entered the growing field running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, had “missed his time” for a successful bid for the White House. However how any reported on the Substance of what Bernie’s Message was going to be. Instead they accepted and reported extensively Trump’s caricature of Bernie.

We heard more about Trump’s depiction of Amy Klobuchar announcement in the Snow than the actual substance of her policies and how she plans to go to areas where Trump won and most politicians from the Eastern and Western coast are weakest.

President Trump on Sunday mocked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for launching her presidential campaign in wintry conditions in Minnesota, tweeting that she “looked like a Snowman.”, The Hill

President Trump on Sunday mocked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for launching her presidential campaign in wintry conditions in Minnesota, tweeting that she “looked like a Snowman.” “Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Trump tweeted. “Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!”The Hill

Democrats should be ready to complain about the Biased Media coverage towards Trump and know how to fight it If they want to win in November of 2020

To CNN, New York Time, Washing post and MSNBC, I suggest have a TRUMP Free day every Friday. He can survive without your coverage for a day. The next morning he will find someone to offend or declare a policy without any seriousness of implementation and like a dog that is thrown a bone your will suffocate us with your relentless coverage.

Elwin Mandowa is the Founder Managing Editor of The Maravi Post