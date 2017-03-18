Police in Limbe the commercial township of Blantyre on Saturday arrested 14 people on allegation that they sexually assisted and harassed a 20-year old woman on Thursday.

Confirming the development, National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera, said the suspects will appear before the court next week.

“From the group, three are accused of touching the private parts of the victim, while others for taking pictures, and sharing them with their friends and groups on the social media,” Kadadzera said.

The police spokesperson assured Malawians that the law enforcers will deal with anyone committing such offenses.

On Friday, the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, expressed its concern over the incident.

The ministry also condemned the conduct of the police officers who handled the case and the individuals who circulated the pictures of the victim.

The statement of the ministry said that every Malawian has a right to dignity, privacy, security of their person and to be accorded safety from any form of “street justice.”

Limbe Police Spokesperson Pedzisai Zembeneko, said the woman was rescued by the police and taken home by a neighbour.

Zembeneko disclosed that the victim is suspected to be mentally challenged and that the developed after she undressed herself publicly.