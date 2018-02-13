A 14- year- old boy of standard six at Kaviwale Primary School in Mzuzu City over the week-end committed suicide by hanging himself behind his father’s house.

Confirming the incident Monday, Mzuzu Police Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo said on Saturday in the afternoon, the deceased in a company of fellow learners went to drink beer at one of the beer drinking places within Kaviwale location.

Tembo said when the deceased arrived home in a drunken state, his mother reminded him about the harsh treatment he would get from his irate father.

“It’s alleged that the father was in the habit of treating the deceased unfairly when found in the wrong,”Tembo explained.

He further said in fear of being exposed to unbearable treatment by his father, the deceased went behind the house and hanged himself.

Tembo then appealed to parents and guardians to treat their children and wards fairly with utmost love besides counseling them.

The headmistress of Kaviwale Primary School who did not want to provide her full details confirmed the incident.

In a related development, in January this year, an 18- year- old Emmanuel Luhanga, then a form three student at Zolozolo Community Day Secondary School in the city also committed suicide by hanging himself for being mistreated by his ward, according to Tembo.