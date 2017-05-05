Lilongwe, May 3, 2017: Catholic Church has urged practicing catholic journalists in the country to desist from being used as tools for destroying the church.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) on the sidelines of the annual general meeting for the Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ) recently in Salima, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga diocese said there are always external forces that intend to destroy the church.

He described the Catholic Church as one of the oldest and highly organized institutions worldwide and if catholic journalists were not careful, they could be turned into what he described as ‘Judases’.

“What I mean is that the church always has people and other forces that fight against it. These forces always use human beings. Even with Jesus, his enemies used Judas to betray him. At the end of the day, Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples”.

Mtumbuka said the temptation to betray the church will always be there.

He asked the journalists to regard themselves as agents of building the church.

“Do not destroy the church. But rather, focus on building it because the church is the body of Christ. Everything you do for the church, do it in sincerity, truth and charity.

“But certainly, do not become another Judas. Let us pray for one another,” Mtumbuka said.

Speaking during the meeting, outgoing chairperson of ACJ Deogratias Mmana echoed similar sentiments by calling on the newly elected leadership of the ACJ to stick to the principles of journalism profession and the church.

“This grouping is made up of professional journalists and we all know what we stand for, which is the truth. Take interest in the plight of people who are denied justice and try to bring it to them to achieve equality,” he said.

Mmana added that the grouping will be faced with challenging situations which it has overcome on its own.

“If you are not strong enough, you may be tempted to sell the association to politicians, organizations or other individuals who may use this association to achieve their own agendas. In this case, I urge you to be strong,” he said.