SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-About 15 girls who have rescued from early marriages at Salima North-West constituency are in dire need of school fees for further their studies.

This follow the campaign Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA ) with funding from UN Women is embarking in female lawmakers constituencies across the country.

Through the retention program ahead of 2019 elections, WLSA is taking gender and family relation laws into communities to contain early marriages and pregnancies among youths especially girls.

The exercise also aims at exposing female lawmakers leadership skills to constituents for visibility ahead of the nexgt year’s elections that they retain their seats.

One of the rescued girls from marriage, Grace Ganizani lauded the program saying it has opened a new page for her life.

Grace disclosed that upon impregnated when was Standard Six while 14 years old that forced her into marriage, life was unbearable.

She therefore appealed for well-wishers to support her studies at Matenje Community Day Secondary School (Form two) to realise dreams of becoming a nurse.

“It was not easy to come out of that marriage then pass through primary school to now form two. Insults, discrimination coupled with lack of fees remain challenges despite the exiling. The program is good but we need financial support for our studies as parents remain poor,” urges Grace.

Clara Lungu, WLSA Programs Manager told The Maravi Post that the organization is doing much on advocacy that girls be remain schools arguing other stakeholders to sponsor the girls for their studies.

Lungu said the program focus much on female lawmakers visibility of their works coupled with gender laws which will help them to retain their seats.

Salim North-West constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Jessie Kabwila lauded the initiative saying its making strides in rescuing girls from unrealistic early marriages.

Kabwila who is also Malawi’s Parliamentary Women Caucus Chairperson concurred with the girls of the need to support them financially for their studies.

She said the program must incorporate economic empowerment aspects if its to make much impact.