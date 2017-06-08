DEDZA-(MaraviPost)- Quality health services delivery at the border district of Dedza hospital is expected to improve following the medical equipment donation, Petroleum Importation Limited (PIL) made this week.

The donated medical equipments, which are worthy MKw5 million includes resuscitating airbags, digital blood pressure machines, oxygen concentrator, wheel chairs, nebulizer machine, sterilizing drum, feotal scopes, suction, and glucometers.

The hospital admits 340 patients daily; and it is expected that the medical equipment will also improve the working conditions for the health personnel.

Speaking with The Maravi Post after handing over the medical equipment on Tuesday, PIL’s General Manager Enwell Kadango, said the company was touched with the pathetic situation at the hospital, which lacked numerous basic medical equipment for smooth operations of a health facility.

Kadango said there was need for the private sector’s concerted effort to support Government’s vision of addressing issues such as quality health services delivery in the country. He added that it was his company’s conviction that investment in the health sector is the best investment that a country can make for its citizens.

“It’s sad to note hospitals in the country lack adequate health facilities. PIL are however, mindful, the many priorities that the Government has, and the limited resources envelope that is available to provide essential health services to citizens in Malawi,” said Kadango.

In his remarks after receiving the equipments, Dr. Solomon Jere, Dedza DHO lauded PIL for the timely donation, and said the medical equipment will improve the quality of health services.

Dedza hospital is located along M1 Road and borders Mozambique on its western side; Dr. Jere said the facility receives many patients, hence the donation was made at the right and will ease congestion.

“The donation will solve some of the hospital’s challenges we face daily. But the facility is still encountering problems including transportation, insufficient food staff, and grounded medical equipments. We hope that other companies will emulate what PIL has done today,” lauded Dr. Jere.

Echoing the same, a nursing officer at the facility, Chisomo Malango, said the donated items will facilitate work as most equipment at the hospital were non-functional; this resulted in increased workload and poor service delivery.