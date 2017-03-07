MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Immigration Department on Saturday intercepted and arrested 16 Congolese nationals at the border district of Mwanza, suspected to have run away from Dzaleka Refugees Camp in Dowa.

The Congolese arrest follows tight security the police assisted by communities that have re-enforced vigilance against illegal immigrants. Mwanza Immigration Spokesperson Pasqually Zulu told The Maravi Post that the 16 nationals were found with letters authorizing them to leave the camp for shopping within Lilongwe.

Zulu said that investigations are still under way to establish the authenticity of the letters considering that as of late instances of immigrants possessing fake documents, have been rampant.

The Immigration publicist said under normal circumstances, the refugees are supposed to travel within the place stipulated in their letters, but surprisingly were found much further away from where were supposed to be shopping.

“We have already handed over the 16 Congolese to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to process their return to Dzaleka.

“We commend the police and communities for continuing sharing information about the movements of immigrants. The relationship is vital in ensuring that Malawi is free of the free movement of illegal immigrants,” Zulu said.