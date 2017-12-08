LlLONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Just a few days before winding up this year’s 16 Day of Activism to end domestic violence, Malawian women have been challenged to break the silence on marital rape.

Marital rape whereby a man forces to sleep with the wife against her will is said to be common in most families which has been detrimental to social-economic environment of the communities.

Therefore reporting marital rapes to the victim support is recipe for free-violence communities as perpetrators will be taken to task.

Speaking after the launch of Irish Consortium on gender based violence in Malawi on Wednesday at Kauma in Lilongwe, Dr. Esmie Kainja Principal Secretary for Ministry of Gender expressed worrisome at the rate at which domestic violence has reached in the country.

Dr. Kainja specifically singled out marital rape which is common but it is not reportedly to authorities that needed to be eradicated.

She therefore challenged women that leaving such cases unreported is detrimental to women rights promotion.

“Marriage is designed for man and woman to enjoy their marital life together and at will. It becomes domestic violence when a man forces a wife to sleep with against her will.

“This trend must stop through reporting such cases to police and other relevant authorities. We need to break the silence on marital rape in homes for a free-domestic violence generation,” urges Kainja.

Echoing on the same, Gerry Cunningham, The Ambassador of Ireland to Malawi lauded the country’s progress on fighting domestic violence.

Ambassador Cunningham assured the general public with total technical, financial support to end the vice saying prevents many women to participate in development.

The event which attracted government officials, developmental partners, civil society organization, politicians, chiefs and communities was mesmerized by traditional dances, poems, chatting, dramas with the clear message to end GBV.

The Irish Consortium on gender based violence in Malawi consists of several non-governmental organizations including ActionAid Malawi, Concern Worldwide, Goal Malawi, Irish Rule of Law, Self Help Africa, Trocare and Irish Aid.

Since 2014, the consortium has been organizing specific activities during the international”16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign.

This year, the grouping worked closely with UN Women and Theatre for Change to raise awareness on GBV particularly on intimate partner violence.