LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) this week disclosed that about 160,476 voters are ready for the October 17 by-elections.

In a press statement released and made available to The Maravi Post, MEC says a total of 121,507 have registered in the central region while 38,969 have registered in the Southern Region.

The electoral body disclosed that amongst of them, 12,428 are newly registered voters.

Mec added that a total of 137 streams have been set aside for the by-elections.

MEC Director of Media and Public Relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa has since urged political parties and Civil Society Organisations to place at least two monitors per streams.

Mwafulirwa has also reminded concerned parties to submit names of monitors for polling to the councils by October 6, 2017.

The registration and voter verification exercises were carried out from August 24 to 28, 2017.

MEC Chief Elections Officer Harris Potani therefore attributed the good turnout of first-time registrants to a good civic education and mass mobilization strategy whereby it held meetings in the communities, sent teams with loud-hailers and also distributed letters to all churches and traditional leaders.

The commission is expected to hold by-elections in Lilongwe Nsozi North Constituency, Mayani North Ward in Dedza, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe, Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency. Both Ministries’ Education and Finance spokesperson could not be available for comments as to why teachers’ salaries delay.

In August, the teachers threatened to interrupt the system once they get annoyed.