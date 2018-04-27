Seventeen body building athletes will on April 28, 2018, fight for Mr Karonga title after a break of a year of the event due to lack of sponsorship.

The event will take place at Karonga Museum Hall which will accompany other spicing events before the main activity, according to main sponsor, Dan Mawakawinga businessman interested in gymnastics.

“We are excited to see the youth busy in various sporting activities as does wish the government of Malawi. This year we will hold the activity in a very special way after a break in 2017 due to financial constraints that we faced.

“I can confirm that first position will get K250,000, K100,000, third position will receive K50,000 while fourth and fifth positions will walk away with K20,000 and K10,000 respectively,” said Mwakawinga.

One of the participants, Wellington Mwangonde told Mana that the competition is well set as athletes get into final preparations.

It is clear that unlike last competition in 2016 which saw athletes from Karonga district only participating, this time it’s open to the whole northern region and beyond.

“It is called Mr Karonga because it will be held at the heart of Karonga town,” said Mwangonde, adding that all judges are ready for the event.

Mwangonde said his worry was that females do not show interest to participate in the competition which he said is not gender motivating.