A 17 year old girl identified as Miriam Amisi in Kawale has died due to electric shock she got from ESCOM electric wire.

Lilongwe police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula in an interview said Kawale police Unit received information from 70 year M’balaka Mkwanda that his in-law (the deceased) has died due to electric shock.

“The deceased was a standard 5 leaner at Mchesi Primary school and on Sunday she was washing clothes and she took the used water to pour behind the house,” explained Dandaula.

He further said after pouring the water she accidentally came into contact with a loose wire on her neck which was hanging from ESCOM pole.

The deceased was electrocuted and was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem was conducted and death was due to electric shock.

Therefore police is advising members of the general public to report to ESCOM when they encounter a loose wire in their compounds.