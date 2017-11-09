LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A17-year old Christopher Mzokomera on Sunday became a new Airtel Malawi golf tournament champion.

Mzokomera has also became the first young person to attain such accolades in the field of gold after years of old guards dominating the game.

Apart from wining the three day tournament, Mzokomera was also voted as the best golfer of the championship with superb performance.

The development has made Mzokomera, a form four student at Chipasula Secondary School to lead the Malawi Junior golf team in Zambia for the regional tournament as a captain.

“During early games of the tournament I was nervous but with my coach’s encouragement, made me to work extra hard in the game.

“Am also delight to be selected to lead the country’s junior team to Zambia. This will give me an opportunity to get exposed internationally. The nation is assured of good results at the end of the tournament,” assures Mzokomera.

In his remarks, Airtel Managing Director Charles Kamoto expressed gratitude over young people’s zeal to do better things in life.

Kamoto said the tournament is helping to nature talents while young for the development of golf in the country.

The three day Airtel Golf tournament attracted 150 golfers.