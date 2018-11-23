LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About 19 million re-branded Population Service International (PSI) Malawi Chisango condoms has hit the market in just two weeks.

The development has excited health experts saying it’s an indication that the nation containing well the deadly HIV and AIDS pandemic.

The re-branded Chishango condoms has been manufactured with an appealing eye to the youth who are the most productive age.

With technical and financial support from PEPFAR and USAID, the re-branded Chishango preserves the symbol of a shield with some modern features.

Addressing the news conference on Friday in the capital Lilongwe ahead of its launch, PSI Malawi country Representative Jephta Mtema observed that through the routine consumer and trade insights gathering, “It was clear that the old Chishango needed to refresh its look to reflect our youthful target group whose needs and tastes are ever changing”.

Mtema therefore assured the public of its institution’s commitment that condoms are readily available, accessible and affordable by all especially those in the rural areas and hotspot areas.

“Since introduction in 1994 to date, we have distributed more than 200 million Chishango condoms. The brand continues to enjoy a national wide coverage with 72 percent of the paid up condom market share.

“We are committed in the expansion of portfolio products and services including HIV Self-Testing, Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision, reproductive health services, water-borne diseases prevention and among others”, assures Mtema.

Deputy Director of DHA in the Ministry of Health, Dr Kalua expressed gratitude over the public response on STIs prevention measures including condoms usage.

Kalua expects the re-branded Chishango condoms to reduce further spread of HIV and AIDS among the youth.

Formed in 1994 with its core programs in HIV prevention and family planning, PSI Malawi first launched Chishango as a second socially marketed condom in Malawi.