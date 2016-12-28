LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s central region has registered more road accidents and less crime rates in 2016 than last year, 2015, The MaraviPost can reveal.

In the year ending, the region registered 3,302 road accidents while in 2015 the number was 3,152 representing a 4.8 percent increase in 2016.

Comparing to last year, central region has reduced the crime rate by 8.6% as it has registered 18,404 criminal incidents compared to last year’s 20,131.

In an exclusive interview with The MaraviPost on Wednesday Central Region Public Relations Officer Nolliettie Chihana attributed the rise in road accidents to excessive drinking while driving, overspeeding, and road users’ failure to observe road signs.

The region’s police publicist Chihana also observed that road signs vandalism along roads was still a serious concern that road users fail to know what is ahead of them.

As to the decrease in crime rates Chihana said that was so because of increased police visibility and enhanced partnerships with stakeholders in the region in the fight against crime.

“The police continued engaging local leaders in crime prevention, revamping of community policing structures where possible, deployment of police officers in hard-to-reach areas within the region were among the contributing factors to the reduced crime,” said Chihana.

Chihana assured the region’s residents that the police will continue intensifying patrols as well creating good working relationships with the community in the coming year to further reduce crime.