With the news that South Africa has regained its position as Africa’s largest economy, the spotlight has been thrown back to a ‘prophecy’ given by Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua at the beginning of 2016.

“The [South African] currency that is going up and down will soon be stable,” Joshua told congregants at The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on 3rd January 2016, insisting that “by August”, South Africa’s economic challenges would begin ‘fading’.

“We often come out of the challenges stronger,” he emphasized in a message broadcast live on Christian television network Emmanuel TV and subsequently reported online by several African media houses.

On Thursday 11th August 2016, online news was agog with reports of South Africa’s rand hitting a fresh 10-month high against the dollar, with emerging markets continuing to gain against the US currency, especially in the wake of the ‘Brexit fallout’.

The Financial Times reported that the rand continued to benefit from the results of the local municipal elections – which saw the ruling ANC party weakened substantially, losing several major metros.

According to Bloomberg, “South Africa’s economy has regained the position of Africa’s largest in dollar terms more than two years after losing it to Nigeria as the value of the nations’ currencies moved in opposite directions.”

Interestingly, the devaluation of Nigeria’s ‘naira’ was equally predicted by the Nigerian cleric days prior to his prophetic declaration about the stabilization of the South African rand.

Emmanuel TV’s YouTube channel, which boasts almost 400,000 subscribers, released a video of Joshua’s prediction.

YOUTUBE VIDEO – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8f88LPfrYA

Tebego Motalaote is a writer currently in Johannesburg, South Africa