Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma a royalty in the MCP ranks herself has joined those calling for the ouster of Leader Lazarus Chakwera. The calls from Chatinkha who has amassed great wealth from real Estate deals appear to have stung. Following those calls the schism in the MCP appears to have gotten wider.

Last week Chatinkha joined some 20 district chairpersons at a press briefing in Lilongwe where they accused Lazarus Chakwera of being a dictator who is running the party using parallel structures.

The district chairpersons who constitute more than half of the whole district chairpersonship across the country have been fighting Lazarus Chakwera for months now through open defiance and legal means.

They have been pushing through the courts to have Chakwera secede power at an emergency convention which he also must convene using his powers.

Among the many accusations leveled against him, the Reverend Lazarus Chakwera is accused of concentrating power within Lilongwe and Dedza districts and appointing close cronies to national executive positions that can only be legally filled through a convention.

Critics of Lazarus Chakwera have however found the going tough as his supporters are prone to violence and have in the past attacked those calling for his stepping down from his leadership position.

Just last month Jessie Kabwira’s vehicle was set on fire and many are suspecting it was from the supporters of the Reverend, unhappy with her siding with those calling for his sharing power instead of the autocratic leadership he has shown.

Another legislator who also faces unceasing terror is Felix Jumbe who on several occasions has been roughed up for simply attending church functions or political rallies where Chakwera is also present.

Lazarus Chakwera rose to the party leadership position in 2013 from nowhere during a convention at which he surprised John Zenas Ungapake Tembo.