Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others. —Jack Welch.A tragedy of our time, those who are supposed to perceive lack the necessary insights to enable them design economic empowerment programs.

Real people of substance fight ideology or beliefs or systems not personalities. The danger for the later is that, there is the likelihood that you follow into a trap that the solution is to get rid of the personality but the ideology still lives on does not die with the person you are targeting. You only get a temporary relief.

Ideologies on human rights, democracy, governance and industriousness are there to stay not as an end in themselves but means to an end.

Our end is when we achieve our economic wellbeing for every Malawian. People begin to live a life well lived.

Three key factors that would make you declared poor: lack of Vision and Hope, lack of goods to sale to willing buyer and lack of skills and expertise to offer your services for a wage.

All farmers have goods that the sale every year all they need is market and financial support and if adequately supported being in the majority Malawi can easily become a middle income country

Economic liberation is real.

Those who suppress human rights, democracy, governance and industriousness are actually enemies of economic liberation. Their prosperity is at the expense of the majority who suffer in poverty. Poverty makes people lose their rights.

When all people in the economy are both politically and economical liberated we all become equal, the ideal that I stand for and God made us equal.

Wealth Creation is the means to get people equal it is the ideal that incorporates human rights, democracy, governance, systems approach and industriousness as a means for mass economic empowerment to attain the equality of human beings.

Only hard work, adoption of technologies can bring economic liberation for Malawi and everyone has a role to play. Let us change our destiny.

I wish I was understood.

Felix Jumbe-Member of Parliament for Salima Central Constituency