LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Maxon Mbendera has died. The MEC Chief died of cardiac arrest upon arrival at a hospital after collapsing during a meeting in Lilongwe on Thursday.

According to hospital sources, Mbendera was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by first aiders House Hotel before taken to the hospital.

But he died while doctors attempted to save his life.

Both Judiciary spokespersons Mlenga Mvula and MEC spokesman Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed the sudden death of the Supreme Court justice.

Mwafulirwa described the incident as shocking death.

Mbendera will be remembered as a man who broke down in tears as he presided over the announcement of presidential results in 2014.

The late MEC chairperson once confessed that he had an emotional attack after realising that he was about to make a declaration that would spark wild celebrations for the winning party when one family elsewhere was mourning.

He was referring to the man who died in Mangochi during electoral protests earlier in the day.

Mbendera said he was afraid that the violence in Mangochi would escalate nationally.