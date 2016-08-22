BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Rumphi East member of Parliament (People’s Party-PP) and PP third vice-president, Kamlepo Kalua, triggered the issue. He strongly challenged the government that seven serving cabinet ministers are implicated in the K233 billion cashgatescandal, but President Peter Mutharika and the Auditor General Stephenson Kamphasa completely trashed Kalua’s allegations.“Let me make it clear that there is no minister being implicated or involved in any case or indeed the so-called seven case files. According to the report, it says there is need for further investigations for all case files. These case files are for businesses not linked to any minister of government officer,” Kamphasa said.

“I therefore, would like to distance myself from the issue of cabinet ministers being implicated or involved as there is no evidence unless those who say so have other evidence that I do not have,” he said.

However, the country’s graft bursting body Anti-Corruption Bureau’s comment on the matter is obviously food for thought for patriotic Malawians and of course a lesson toMutharika and Kamphasato stop handling public debates as family matters.

Answering to a question on whether serving cabinet ministers are implicated in the plundering of public funds, ACB spokesperson EgritaNdala told ZBS on Monday that they cannot give an outright ye or no to the question.

“We can’t give an outright answer on whether seven serving cabinet ministers are implicated in the K233 billion cashgate scandal,” said Ndala.

She, however, said that the bureau is doing a thorough analysis of the 13 case files in its custody to determine pursuable cases.

Meanwhile, Kalua has given President Peter Mutharika 24-hour ultimatum to remove immunity of seven serving Cabinet ministers implicated in the recent cashgate forensic audit report.

Kalua, who is also Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) vice-chairperson, made the demand on Sunday Roundtable Discussion on Capital Radio.

He said Mutharika, who also gave the legislator 24-hour ultimatum last week Monday to disclose names of rotten ministers, has until Monday to act on his cronies implicated in the cashgate scandal.

“Let the President arrest them tomorrow (Monday),” said Kalua.