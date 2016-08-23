After the recent earthquake in Ecuador Prophet.T.B. Joshua and Emmanuel TV Partners reached out by chartering a cargo plane which carried 20 tonnes of emergency relief to distressed areas affected by the devastating earthquake. Apart from bringing immediate relief aid, rebuilding of a school and other constructions are taking place. An Israeli rescue and relief organization recognized by the United Nations, ZAKA had taken cognizance of this and numerous other charitable deeds done by Prophet T.B. Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Team.
ZAKA’s chairman, Rabbi Yehuda Meshi Zahav came to The SCOAN last week and escorted Prophet T.B. Joshua to Israel to award him for his efforts and to also invite him to partner with them to advance the work of God in the nation Israel.
During his visit, Prophet T.B. Joshua held meetings with a number of government officials, including the Mayor of Bethlehem – Mrs Vera Baboun, Mr Ayoob Kara – the Deputy Minister of Regional Cooperation in the Government of Israel and his team, Ambassador Ran Ichay – Senior Deputy Director to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mr Rafi Eitan – Former Mossad Intelligence Officer, who hosted the Prophet in his home.
After his visit to Israel, Prophet T.B. Joshua stopped in Greece where he visited Biblical sites including the City of Philippi where Paul and Silas were jailed and released after singing praise to God while in chains. He took some moments to pray for viewers whilst at this holy place. Indeed, for those whose lives are centered on Christ the best is always yet to come.
SOURCE: TB Joshua Ministries Facebook Page – http://www.facebook.com/tbjministries
6 thoughts on “TB Joshua Receives Humanitarian Award In Israel”
I thank the Almighty God about the life of his dearest prophet I pray that God can provide many prophets like prophet Tb Joshua Ames
Glory to God for TB Joshua. Now in Israel. The word is being full filled. Thank you Jesus.
Well done Almighty Father for sustaining our beloved Prophet
May the Lord God Almighty protected him and her family 👪,
Bravo Israel, you have done Luke 9v4 and other nations please emulate Israel. TB Joshua be blessed as you are an extended arm of God to touch many souls and reconcile marriages that have lost its divine values.
Long Life Man of God, Prophet TB Joshua
May Almighty God richly strengthen you to be ever fit for His work.
Thank you Jesus Christ for the Grace upon this generation.