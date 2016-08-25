KARONGA (Maravi Post)—The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has on Wednesday bemoaned the increase of substandard food products in the country’s bordered markets saying it is a threat to consumers.According to the (MBS) Chief Executive Director Devein Chokazinga, this follows a tip from the well wishers in such areas.

Chokazinga said that some illegal business people sneaks into the country using uncharted routes and sell their products without the bureau’s consent.

“We have been tipped that there are a lot of fake food products penetrating into the country illegally because our country’s borders are porous,” said Chokazinga.

“These food products are sold into our markets especially in the border areas. So we are calling for every consumer to be on the lookout,” he added.

The MBS boss said the bureau will conduct a surveying activity in all markets around the border areas where they will go around the shops and confiscate fake products.

Chokazinga reminds customers that all certified products are marked with an MBS mark as such they should report if they found questionable products saying “such operations rest in their hands.”

Chokazinga has commended consumers who always tips them saying they help them a lot in dealing with such malpractices.