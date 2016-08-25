BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost): Former Malawi army commander Ignacious Maulana showed his unfeigned anger by shunning the inauguration of his successor Commander General Griffin Supuni Phiri at Kamuzu Barracks parade square in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Maulana was unceremoniously removed from the position by President Peter Mutharika and his deputy Supuni took over.

Traditionally, the predecessor is supposed to handover a sword of command to his successor but Maulanadid not turn up for the inauguration, and instead, deputy minister of defenceAggrey handed over the sword of command to the newly appointed army commander.

The outgoing army chief did not give reasons for not turning up.

Masi said President Mutharika has confidence in Supuni Phiri as the new military chief

In his remarks, General Supuni Phiri said “everyone has a role to play within the force.”

He said every soldier should be treated accordingly: “We area family.”

Maulana’s absence at inauguration has attracted mixed reactions from the public.

“It says a lot for a grown man “Kunyanyala”, and we always have a go at politicians for not wanting to leave their posts. Is Maulana the first to be removed? But it appears he is the first not to hand over. I will not be surprised to hear he has gone to court to claim he is still the head because he did not hand over.

“Is he also not the one who wasrumoured to be plotting a coup?” commented KanthuAko on social media.

Mutharika appointed Maulana and Supuni-Phiri to the ranks of commander and deputy commander respectively in June 2014, barely a month after he assumed the presidency after his victory in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Maulanais set to head the security section of the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) until he attains the mandatory retirement age of 60 next year.