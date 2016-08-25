The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson of Finance and Administration Committee Linda Kunje has disclosed that Wednesday his organization has sent to force leave 7 of its top officials suspected to be involved in the looting of public funds.

According to Commissioner Kunje, among the seven officials include MEC Chief Elections Officer Willy Kalonga, Deputy Chief Elections Officer of Operations Harris Potani, Director of Administration and Human Resources George Khaki, Director of Finance Khumbo Phiri, Procurement Officer Chimwemwe Kamala, Procurement Manager Edington Chilapondwa and Sydney Ndembe who was the Assistant Procurement Officer.

Kunje said this will pave way for smooth investigation by the auditors and that the leave is with immediate effect.

“We have indeed sent to force leave about seven MEC top officials.

This comes after an investigation audit carried out between 27 April and 15 May, 2015 by the Central Internal Audit Unit of the Ministry of Finance,” said Kunje.

He predicted that the Audit Team will complete its work within a short period and the Commission will at that point make known to the public the outcome of the review and the action that it will take.

Commission Kunje assured all stakeholders that his organization is committed to ensure that its operations adhere to all legal, public and international standards hence the need for engaging this independent Audit Team.

Meanwhile, the government has also withdrawn funding the by-elections exercise which was scheduled on October 4, 2016 following investigations into allegations of financial abuse at MEC according to Nations Msowoya spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance.

The development has made MEC to suspend such by-elections due to financial crisis.