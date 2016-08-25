BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost: Barely three days after police arrested four people in connection to the theft of washing machine at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in the commercial city, the Police have arrested two men suspected to have stolen a mattress at the Hospital.The two, John Mizere aged 40 and Samuel Austin aged 28 were arrested after an official from the hospital reported about the missing mattress in Ward 6A.

Confirming to Malawi24, Blantyre Police deputy spokesperson Andrew Mayawo said Mizere who works as a guard for Kwacha Security Company stole the mattress and sold it to Austin.

Mayawo added that police investigation led to arrest of the two suspects and the mattress has been recovered.

The suspects are yet to appear in court to answer charges of theft contrary to section 281 of Malawi’s penal code.

Mizere comes from Kunkhoma village, Tradition Authority (TA) Nthache in Mwanza district while Austin hails from Kabuthu village, TA Chigalu in Blantyre.