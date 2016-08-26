LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Labor and Man Development has failed to open Tukombo Community College in the northern district of Nkhata Bay. Labour Minister Henry Mussa disclosed the development to The Maravi Post during the press conference held in the capital Lilongwe on preparation ahead of The International Youth Day slated for August 29, 2016 in Nkhatabay.

The Maravi Post understands that the district council engaged two contractors whose services were not fit for the college which prompted the ministry to forsake the project to another place at the Boma.

Mussa admitted that the project at Tukombo was marred with politics leading to poor workmanship. He accused the Council of engaging two contractors contrary to initial arrangement of one.

The Minister however defended the council’s decision of engaging the minister’s husband arguing that he was also a bona fide citizen of this nation who was supposed to participate in the social-economic development of the country.

“Tukombo is not yet opened due to politics surrounding the whole project. In its initial arrangement, we had one contractor and then later we asked Nkhata Bay district council why there were two contractors.

“But we discovered pathetic workmanship and that it was poorly located. Our original thinking was to have the facility at the centre of the district.

“This is the reason we decided to abandon the whole project. The college is now going to be at the Boma in the former premises of Nkhata Bay District Hospital. This means that the group that enrolled with the facility won’t start until the new college is set up at the boma,” said Musa.

With this year’s theme; “Eradicating poverty and achieving sustainable production and consumption”, the youth day will attract different youth’s groups, government officials, and civil society organization coming together while finding solutions towards unemployment levels among young people in the country.