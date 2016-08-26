SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Opportunity Bank of Malawi (OBM)’s customers in the lakeshore district of Salima will be able to have asset financing transactions following the opening of the model service centre at the Boma.

This comes barely a few months after the bank closed down two service Centres in northern region and Nsanje district over poor business climate.

With about MK80 million spent on the facility, customers will be able to access loans, sending and buying goods and services from other countries.

Speaking to The Maravi Post on Wednesday after gracing the official opening of the model service centre, Dr. Grant Kabango of Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) expressed gratitude over facility saying will boost business among traders.

Dr. Kabango emphasized the need for financial institution to invest in tourism and attraction areas in order to facilitate business transactions where government will be able to collect enough revues for the country’s economic growth.

“The opening of this model service centre signifies how economic climate the nation is heading to. Financial institutions should invest much in upcoming townships which are also closer to the lake for boosting tourism sector.

“RBM will continue providing proper policy guidance on how best banks can work perfectly in serving the general public,” said Dr. Kabango.

Echoing on the same, Felix Jumbe, Salima Central Constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP) whose area is a beneficiary of the service centre, lauded OBM with an appeal to other financial institutions to come and invest in the area.

MP Jumbe said the area still has enough land for business venture of any kind.

“My dream of turning Salima into a modern city is fast becoming a reality. With the coming of financial institution of this nature definitely will boost business among traders as will be able to access loans for their growth, ” said Jumbe.

Bernard Mkandawire, OBM’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer assured its customers of continued quality financial services with plans to open other model facilities in different places across the nation.

Mkandawire hinted that his company will always go where it sees business environment is variable with in mind to penetrate untapped markets especially in rural areas where there is potential on tourism.