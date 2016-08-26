MACHINGA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the eastern district of Machinga are keeping in custody three men for allegedly trafficking 18 Malawians to Mozambique where they were expected to be working in the farms.purportedly to work in farms.

Machinga Police Station Spokesperson Davie Sulumba has identified the trio as Mailosi Wines, 42, Haji Gilemu, 41 and Tenesi Kamanga, 42 who committed the crime in the district contrary to section 79 of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act.

Sulumba said that the first (Mailosi) and Second (Haji) suspects met the third (Tenesi) suspect who was looking for people to work in his farms in Mozambique.

Sulumba added that on August 23 this month, the third suspect took 18 victims, nine of them were boys of about 14-16 years, five were kids aged between two and five while four were adults whom were taken from Traditional Authorities (T.As) Nkoola and Chikweo.

“On August 24, they started their journey to Mozambique. But upon arriving at Nayuchi in the process of Stamping their note books at Sub T/A Mchinguza for proper process of travelling documents at immigration, Sub T/A Mchinguza got suspicious with the age of the victims eventually he informed the police.

“Following the tip off, police officers apprehended the suspects and detained the victims. All the suspects are in our custody pending court appearance to answer charges of Child and Human Trafficking which is contrary to section 79 of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act,” said Sulumba.

The police are therefore advising guardians not to allow their kids to work in farms for it is against the law of Malawi Government.

Both Mailosi Wines and Tenesi Kamanga hail from Mponda and Nyungo villages and T/A Nkoola and Kalonga respectively in Machinga district while Haji Gilemu comes from Mulute village Mecanhelas in Mozambique.