MZUZU (Maravi Post)—Accused by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives for being hypocritical for seeking a third term as General Secretary of the controversial Livingstonia Synod, Reverend Levy Njombole Nyondo has retained his position during a hyped Synod General elections which took place in Mzimba today.Levy Nyondo scooped 206 votes while the alleged DPP sponsored candidate Reverend Nyasulu got 109 and one reverend Mwale got 82 votes.

Two of the three CCAP Synods in the country, thus Blantyre and Livingstonia Synods, have of late being known for being savagery and bloody in the way they have been conducting their elections. Character assassinations and/or mudslinging have become the order of the day whenever they want to chose their leaders.

For instance, Blantyre Synod elections recently were as bloody as one could imagine with all sorts of baseless reports from contesting reverends aiming at tarnishing the image of fellow contenders. Just imagine, it went as far as accusing a fellow contestant of impregnating a little girl.

A similar fashion of campaigning was also the case in the just ended election of the Livingstonia Synod where these Reverends brutalized each other using their operatives.

The defeated Nyasulu was being accused by the Nyondo camp of pocketing millions from President Mutharika and his DPP through Khumbo Kachali, allegations Nyasuli denied.

However, during the build up to the elections, one compromised reporter on State sponsored MBCTV, Phillip Business, has been running special programs disparaging Reverend Levy Nyondo accusing him of being a hypocrite for seeking third team and in the process rooting for Reverend Nyondo.

Phillip Business ran the programme on MBCTV as late as two hours ago in desperate bid to have an influence on the outcome of the elections.