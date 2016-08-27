Malawi Flames game which was Initially scheduled to take place Saturday, September 3rd has been rescheduled for the next day.
Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Suzgo Nyirenda confirmed the development.
“CAF [Confederation of African Football] has shifted the match because they want it to be played on the same day with the other Group L last match between Guinea and Zimbabwe,” he said.
“The rules state that last matches will be played on same day same time.”
He said CAF wanted the match to kick off at 4:30PM just like the Guinea versus Zimbabwe match, “but we pleaded to start earlier because Kamuzu Stadium has no floodlights.
Flames anchor Group L with two points from five games.
Zimbabwe tops the group with 11 points while Swaziland are second with eight points. Guinea are on third position with five points.
Flames Lineup
Goalkeepers
Enerst Kakhobwe Nyasa Big Bullets
Richard Chipuwa Be Forward Wanderers
Charles Swini HB Songo (Mozambique)
Defenders
Miracle Gabeya Nyasa Big Bullets
Yamikani Fodya Nyasa Big Bullets
Stainley Sanudi0 Be Forward Wanderers
Harry Nyirenda Be Forward Wanderers
Francis Mlimbika Be Forward Wanderers
Limbikani Mzava Golden Arrows (South Africa)
Steve Chagoma Blue Eagles
Lucky Malata Silver Strikers
Midfielders
Chikoti ChirwaRed Lions
Rafick Namwera Be Forward Wanderers
Chimango Kayira Costa do Sol (Mozambique)
Robert Ngambi Platinum Stars (South Africa)
Micium Mhone Jomo Cosmos (South Africa)
John Banda Ferraiviaro de Nampula (Mozambique)
Thuso Paipi Silver Strikers
Matthews Sibale Silver Strikers
Gerald Phiri Bidvest Wits (South Africa)
Dalitso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets
Gilbert Chirwa Blue Eagles
Strikers
Maxwell Salambula Blue Eagles
Peter Wadabwa Be Forward Wanderers
Gabadinho Mhango Bidvest Wits (South Africa)
Gastin Simkonda Moyale Barracks
Chiukepo Msowoya Nyasa Big Bullets