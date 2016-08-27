Malawi Flames game which was Initially scheduled to take place Saturday, September 3rd has been rescheduled for the next day.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Suzgo Nyirenda confirmed the development.

“CAF [Confederation of African Football] has shifted the match because they want it to be played on the same day with the other Group L last match between Guinea and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The rules state that last matches will be played on same day same time.”

He said CAF wanted the match to kick off at 4:30PM just like the Guinea versus Zimbabwe match, “but we pleaded to start earlier because Kamuzu Stadium has no floodlights.

Flames anchor Group L with two points from five games.

Zimbabwe tops the group with 11 points while Swaziland are second with eight points. Guinea are on third position with five points.

Flames Lineup

Goalkeepers

Enerst Kakhobwe Nyasa Big Bullets

Richard Chipuwa Be Forward Wanderers

Charles Swini HB Songo (Mozambique)

Defenders

Miracle Gabeya Nyasa Big Bullets

Yamikani Fodya Nyasa Big Bullets

Stainley Sanudi0 Be Forward Wanderers

Harry Nyirenda Be Forward Wanderers

Francis Mlimbika Be Forward Wanderers

Limbikani Mzava Golden Arrows (South Africa)

Steve Chagoma Blue Eagles

Lucky Malata Silver Strikers

Midfielders

Chikoti ChirwaRed Lions

Rafick Namwera Be Forward Wanderers

Chimango Kayira Costa do Sol (Mozambique)

Robert Ngambi Platinum Stars (South Africa)

Micium Mhone Jomo Cosmos (South Africa)

John Banda Ferraiviaro de Nampula (Mozambique)

Thuso Paipi Silver Strikers

Matthews Sibale Silver Strikers

Gerald Phiri Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

Dalitso Sailesi – Nyasa Big Bullets

Gilbert Chirwa Blue Eagles

Strikers

Maxwell Salambula Blue Eagles

Peter Wadabwa Be Forward Wanderers

Gabadinho Mhango Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

Gastin Simkonda Moyale Barracks

Chiukepo Msowoya Nyasa Big Bullets