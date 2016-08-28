A write-up believed to be authored by Chimwemwe Kajawa has gone viral on social media and messenger sharing apps has revealed the involvement of the so called Cashgate ministers in a K233 billion (about $330million) grand corruption scam.

Answering to a question on whether serving cabinet ministers are implicated in the plundering of public funds, ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala told ZBS on Monday that they cannot give an outright YES or NO to the question.

“We can’t give an outright answer on whether seven serving cabinet ministers are implicated in the K233 billion cashgate scandal,” said Ndala.

She, however, said that the bureau is doing a thorough analysis of the 13 case files in its custody to determine pursuable cases.

Meanwhile, Kalua had given President Peter Mutharika 24-hour ultimatum to remove immunity of seven serving Cabinet ministers implicated in the recent cashgate forensic audit report.

Kalua, who is also Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) vice-chairperson, made the demand on Sunday Roundtable Discussion on Capital Radio.

He said Mutharika, who also gave the legislator 24-hour ultimatum last week Monday to disclose names of rotten ministers, has until Monday to act on his cronies implicated in the cashgate scandal.

Malawi’s Auditor General, on Tuesday took time to address members of the press to clear the mist going around, about some files which were sent to ACB, the country’s graft bursting body alleging that some top serving government officials and cabinet ministers are implicated in the cash gate scandal.

Speaking to the press at Goldern Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, The Auditor General said the 13 case files that were sent to ACB have no names of a cabinet ministers.

‘All that our office know is that the 13 files are connected to different business companies,’ he said.

He wondered where some politicians and media houses got the information saying about 7 ministers are linked to the abuse of government funds to the tune of billions, contrary to the audit report which was released recently.

The Maravi Post has taken the stance that we will not tarnish people’s reputations based solely on unsubstantiated social media accusations. We will not reveal any names until such time we have evidence supporting the assertions or the ACB accuse or charge a person.