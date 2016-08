The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi regrets to announce the death of FR. BARTHOLOMEW PHWERUWA of Mangochi Diocese. Fr. Phweruwa has passed away today, 28th August 2016 at Mlambe Hospital in Blantyre. Full programme for Funeral and Burial Ceremonies will be announced later.

May the soul of Fr. Bartholomew Phweruwa Rest in Peace!

Rev. Fr. Henry Saindi

SECRETARY GENERAL