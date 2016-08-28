BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The country graft bursting body Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been rated lowly in its ability to confront corruption which is gradually becoming a virtue in all government departments.According to survey conducted by The Nation of Sunday, in which the respondents were asked to respond by indicating whether their confidence in ACB was; (a) Very High; (b) High; (c) Low; (d) Very Low; and (e) Don’t Know, the majority of the respondents voted for low and very low, indicating the loss of trust by the public in the bureau.

The survey, which had 404 respondents, saw almost over 360 respondents representing 90 percent, giving the bureau a vote of no confidence.

The survey was conducted on twitter, facebook and whatsApp.

Commenting on why the public has lost trust in the bureau, online respondents cited political influence by the government of the day as a major contributing factor.

“I feel the problem that ACB faces and will continue to face is the independence of the bureau as long as the president has powers to appoint its director and cases going through Office of DPP to be prosecuted. Since these offices lean on government directives, it remains an uphill task to fight corruption holistically in this nation since they will need to appease their employees,” Joseph Chirwa said.

ACP public relations officerEgritaNdala attributed the poor rating to negative media publicity.

“The bureau is not surprised with the poor rating it has received from members of the public looking at the negative publicity from the media in the recent past. There has been a lot of misinformation lately which is likely to affect public perception of the bureau. It should however be understood that it has been working on various cash gate cases some together with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions where it has so far realized about thirteen convictions.

“There are people who for reasons best known to themselves, continue to publicise false stories through social media and other web based outlets. Unfortunately, there are people who read about these false stories and believe them. This is likely to affect the perception of the bureau by such people. The bureau will continue to work hard within its available resources to carry out the work expected from it by the people of Malawi and its mandate under the Corrupt Practices Act,” said Ndala.