LILONGWE, August 28, 2016 (MaraviPost): Police in Kanengo in conjunction with area 30 law enforcers have arrested a Nigerian national and confiscated cocaine in the process.

The police identified the suspect as Tonney Namani who was dealing drugs from his home base in Area 25 in Lilongwe.

According to our source, the suspect is now at Maula Prison and expected to appear before the court soon.

“This follows a tip from some well-wishers. The suspect is well known here in town, and he was found with a lot of cocaine in his house” said the source.

“Two more Nigerian nationals are already at Maula pending trial on similar charges,” they added.

Such issues tend to be rampant in the country and some Malawians believe that it’s because of lack of tough punishment.

Unlike in other countries, such offenders receive a death sentence.

FOUR African men were among eight drug offenders executed by firing squad in Indonesia on April 2015 in a case that attracted huge international attention.

Nigerians Raheem Agbaje Salami (also known as Jamiu Owolabi Abashin), Silvester Obiekwe Nwolise, Martin Anderson and Okwuduli Oyatanze were killed at 12:30am, local time, on the Indonesian prison island of Nusa Kambangan.