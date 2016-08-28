Malawi President Peter Mutharika has commended the Catholic Church in the country for complementing government’s efforts in developing a better society for humanity.

President Mutharika was speaking in Mzuzu during the consecration of Bishop John Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic Church. Professor Mutharika said he had known Bishop Ryan as a man of simplicity and humility and that they both share a passion for the development of the youths.

“Bishop Ryan has been with us for a long time. As a Kiltegan of the St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, we have seen his commitment to education. We have seen his commitment to evangelization and his determined passion for the Youth. His teaching in the seminary and in the university; and his calling to become Bishop shows us a humble servant who is committed to enlighten the minds and hearts of the world,” said Mutharika.

Besides, the Malawi leader said the consecration of Bishop Ryan is a priceless gift not only to the Catholics but also Malawians as a whole. President Mutharika urged the church to help change people’s mindset and instill in them the spirit of patriotism, hard working and integrity for the development of the country.

“We have comfort in knowing that Bishop Ryan has so much to offer to the Church and this nation. May the Lord grant him the wisdom to make the right decisions, the courage to do what is right, and the faith to follow that wisdom,” explained Mutharika.

On corruption, Professor Mutharika said it is the responsibility of every Malawian to support government in fighting corruption in the country. Professor Mutharika said corruption is evil and must not be tolerated.