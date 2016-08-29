Kondowe: ACB Chief

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) bosses, Director Lucas Kondowe and his deputy Reyneck Matemba, have come in the open disputing reports that they have stopped working together.

Speaking to the Daily Times, Kondowe described his working relationship with his deputy as excellent, saying reports that there is sour relationship between the two are only but an exaggeration.

“My relationship with Mr Matemba is excellent and I don’t know who your sources are but you guys need to focus on issues of substance if this country is to develop. In fact, I was on the phone with Mr Matemba a few hours ago and we also spoke again in the morning, we were discussing some other things,” said Kondowe. Matemba said on a professional level, he has no issues with his boss and that their relationship remains cordial.

Commenting on the matter, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Executive Director, Timothy Mtambo, has insisted that there is dirty politics at the institution which he said is denting the credibility and independence of the bureau.

“Actually, there has never been a time the ACB has been more politicised than now. The political and professional shame happening at the institution is fast eroding Malawians’ trust in the body we once thought would be key in entrenching transparency and accountability in the country,” he said.

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) National Coordinator, Martin Chiphwanya, said divisions at ACB compromise the fight against corruption and make the country prone to more corrupt practices.

“While it is normal for people to disagree over technical issues, it is totally unacceptable to hold the ACB machinery at ransom over differences emanating from purely irreconcilable egos involving individuals. ACB leadership should demonstrate high levels of professionalism by putting their house in order and serve Malawians.

“Unfortunately, when top leadership fights, it negatively affects the morale and vigour of the entire machinery as subordinates tend to align themselves to camps. 52 years after independence, this should not be condoned,” said Chiphwanya.

ACB has been making headlines in local media latest being K6.8 billion office complex contract with Malawi Energy Regulatory Body (Mera) boss Ralph Kamoto which saw Kamoto and Kondowe spiting venom at each other.