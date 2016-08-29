The Karonga Business Community (KBC) on Monday petitioned the District Commissioner (DC) Rosemary Moyo accusing her of shielding officers at the council who are suspected to have stolen millions of Kwachas. According to the petition signed by KBC Chairperson Wavisanga Silungwe, Moyo should bow down to their demand by Friday this week while threatening to deal with him.

The petition says that the members of KBC suspect that the District Commissioner took part in looting the council’s cash hence her silence.

“We are hearing that millions of kwacha have been misused at the council but we are surprised to see your office failing to take legal action against the suspects,” in part reads the petition.

“We demand your action on the matter by Friday 2, 2016 because we are tired of hearing this,” the statement adds.

The KBC therefore threatened to order business people as well as house owners to stop paying taxes as well as holding a vigil at the DC’s office in order to force her to leave the district by 7 September, 2016.

Government through the Ministry of finance deployed some auditors in the district but it is yet to announce its findings but the community smelled something fishy.

Among the cash gate suspects include Philemon Maseko who is accused of looting K51 million MASAF 4 fund and Director of Finance Sanderson Nyirenda who is also suspected to have stolen K3 million of market fees I mentioning a few.

When contacted Moyo denied issuing a comment on the matter saying she is yet to receive the petition.

Meanwhile, some community led by the Karonga Youths for Justice and Development Director Steven Simsokwe are planning to shutdown the offices of Maseko and Moyo using big locks.