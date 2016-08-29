BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—After paying civil servants their July salaries as late as 6th August, 2016 Malawi government is at it again, now delaying the meager salaries without giving explanation, a clear sign that civil servants are taken for a ride by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led administration.Civil servants usually get paid by the 27th of each month but as of Monday no any government department employee had their salary in.

However, impeccable sources have confided in Maravi Post that the civil servants will start getting their peanuts on Wednesday 31st August.

“It is a deliberate delay as by 27th government did not have enough money to accommodate all the civil servants. But on Wednesday they will start getting their pay depending on the banks,” said the source.

The source also indicated that the salary will come with increment and July arrears.

Since Peter Mutharika took over power, the government has been struggling to have a fixed pay day for the civil servants, a situation which is always attributed to economic turmoil rocking the country due to pull out of donor aid.

Ironically, the learned Professor stressed that the DPP will ensure that the civil service is highly motivated by paying the employees in time and giving them a wage that compares favourably with their counterparts in the private sector.