MZUZU (Maravi Post)—The vocal Rumphi East law maker Kamlepo Kaluwa has described Minister of Information Patricia Kaliati as a ‘little girl’ for insulting his family.Within this week, Kaliati went out of political bounds saying Kaluwa’s arrogance is because he dug the grave of late mother insinuating that Kaluwa exhumed the body and used it for rituals an insult which did not go well with Kaluwa.

Kamlepo described Kaliati’s speech as cheap politics emanating from a small girl—a toddler for that matter.

“I have held that Honorable Kaliati told Malawians during one of her party meetings within this week that I exhumed my late mother’s grave a thing which never happened.

“This is a cheap politics aiming at silencing me from pressurizing President Peter Mutharika to fire all cabinet Ministers involved in the K236 billion cash gate,” he disclosed.

Kamlepo say as a freedom fighter, he cannot be intimidated with such kind of lies and he tipped Kaliati to stop attacking family members.

Kamlepo who is also the Vice PAC chairperson emphasized that he has strong evidence concerning the seven Ministers involved in the looting of public resources and that Mutharika is aware about this.

However, Mutharika has been denying the allegation and he gave Kamlepo 24 hours’ ultimatum to bring names of the concerned Ministers to State House.

Kamlepo rubbished Mutharika’s 24 hours ultimatum saying he is not mandated to do so.

Some political experts have joined hands with Kamlepo in calling Mutharika’s action on the said seven Ministers.