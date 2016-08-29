BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Silver Strikers cruised into the Malawi Carlsberg cup final with a 3-1 triumph over Mafco FC on Sunday at Civo Stadium as Victor Limbani turned out to be a hero for the bankers by displaying an outstanding performance to inspire his team to final stage.

The Salima based soldiers, buoyed by the 3-0 victory over the hosts in the TNM Super League, stepped into the pitch with confidence and a loss was no longer expected result for its followers. However, history did not play any role in the field of play as the area 47 based giants controlled the proceedings in the whole first half.

Silver displayed fantastic football reducing the soldiers to mere spectators and a squadron without a commandant. It was not the same Mafco people saw tormenting Nyasa Big Bullets at the same venue as they were completely outclassed in all departments by the bankers.

The hosts could have killed the game in the first half but goal tender DalitsoMakunganya made several heroic saves denying the likes of BinwellKatinji, Duncan Nyoni and ThusoPaipi any chance to hit the back of the net.

0-0, the first half ended, much to the frustration of the home fans who thought their team deserved a lead before the recess.

The excitement exploded at the home fans bench in the 61st minute when Limbani fired a right-footed shot beating Makunganya after receiving the ball from Katinji.

Few minutes later, Mafco defenders who looked jittery and disorganized conceded an own goal, making it 2-nil in favour of the hosts.The visitors reduced the arrears through BenardHarawa who fired past Blessings Kameza as the Bankers failed to clear a loose ball from Dossa, 2-1.

Mike Robert hammered the last nail on the Mafco’s coffin towards the end of the match to completely seal the victory for the capital city giants.

The Bankers will face Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium on 10 September where the winner will walk away with a trophy plus K12 million cash in prize.