There was bloodshed on Tuesday in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kilipula in Karonga the northern part of Malawi over chieftaincy wrangle Maravi Post has established.According to our source, the law enforcers managed to calm down the situation after some hours.

They said a group of people from within the area of Kilipula severely attacked the community of group village headman Mwangwera with Machetes and stole number of livestock.

“Mwangwera is not in a good relationship with TA Kilipula especially because he was supporting his rival George Poshani Mwantende on the position of TA after the seat was vacant due to the death,” said our source.

“Despite Mwangwera pleaded Kilipula to forget the past and paid K70, 000 as demanded, he is still regarded as the opponent to his senior,” they disclosed.

“However, as of today, Mwangwera organized meeting with his subjects in his area. And from nowhere a group of people invaded his area dispersing their meeting and started beating them using machetes as well other weapons,” they added.

Kilipula was out of reach to issue a comment on the matter but he has been denying of not being in a good relationship Mwangwera.

Recently, Kilipula was accused of denying people of Mwangwera to access relief items despite being part of flood victims.

Meanwhile, a lot of people have been injured in the process and were referred to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police said they have not arrest anyone concerning the matter but they are continuing with their investigation.

The area of TA Kilipula is popular with issues of violent.