MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Mwanza district on Monday sentenced a 19-year old boy to six years for being found guilty of defiling a 13-year old girl.Mwanza Police Station Spokesperson Edward Kaunda identified the convict as George Assan who committed the crime last month-July at Mchotseni village in the district.

According to Kaunda the court heard that on July 13 this year the convict coaxed the victim into a marriage.

Kaunda said that the girl on August 14 left her parent’s home as if she was going to school but when all in all she went to the Assan’s house.

“The victim’s father was surprised to learn that his daughter never returned home. He therefore started searching for the missing daughter. Eventually the victim was found at the convict’s house with the claim that they were a family.

“The angry father took Assan along side her daughter to the Police station which referred the girl to Mwanza District Hospital where the medical report revealed that defilement happened.

“Although the convict pleaded not guilty to the defilement charge after appearing before the court the district, His worship Ranwell Mangazi found him guilty following successful testimony that was leveled against George. He was therefore sentenced to six years with hard labour,” said Kaunda.