LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General (SG) Gustav Kaliwo was on Wednesday barred from attending National Executive Committee (NEC) under way at the party’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

MCP inside sources told The Maravi Post that Kaliwo was asked to vacate the premises as he is deemed to be siding the disgruntled districts and regional chairpersons who are demanding for the party’s main convention over poor leadership.

The Maravi Post upon arrival at the premises soon after getting a tip that MCP SG Kaliwo was sent packing, this reporter was greeted by strange party youths who have been deployed to provide security around the venue.

It was discovered that only those on the list were the ones allowed to attend the meeting which according to sources is aimed at ironing out contentious issues the party is engulfed into.

The Maravi Post found out that all MCP NEC members were invited to the indaba including lawmakers Felix Jumbe, Joseph Njomvuyalema, Makala Ngozo, Jessie Kabwira who have fallen in favour of their leader Lazurus Chakwera.

However, it was also discovered that Eisnhower Mkaka was said to be the one handling the services of Kaliwo as SG which according to observers, the conduct contravenes party’s constitution.

Mkaka who is currently at the hem of the party as deputy Secretary General is said to be manipulating Chakwera decisions on critical issues. According to sources Mkaka’s position is not recognised by MCP convention as it wasn’t contested during 2013 convention.

Some MCP old guards have questioned Chakwera’s decision of using Mkaka as SG while sidelining Kaliwo in most party functions.Just last week, Chakwera sent Mkaka to represent him at Kulamba ceremony in Zambia leaving out Kaliwo who was duly elected by the convention.

“Indeed SG Kaliwo was here before the meeting but was asked to leave the premises without giving him reasons which even us will not provide. This is an internal matter which it must be resolved quietly without involving the media,” said the source.

When asked why she was not attending the indaba as per the invitation and that SG Kaliwo was bared from the indaba, MCP Spokesperson Dr. Jessie Kabwira said was visiting the hospital for a treatment.

Kabwira said if she wants to attend the meeting then security personell must be hired for her safety.

” I just heard that SG Kaliwo was bared from the meeting. So, if that’s the case who is chairing the meeting apart from him?

“Kaliwo was duly elected by the convention therefore as the party’s keeper he is supposed to be there at all cost.

“Will come back to you for answers as to why Kaliwo wasn’t allowed to be part of the NEC meeting,”said Kabwira.

Echoing on the same, MP Jumbe hinted that he could not dare to attend such a big forum without SG Kaliwo.

Jumbe said it was against the party constitution to hold the NEC meeting without it’s SG saying the move will continue affecting the party’s structures.

Several attempts to get reaction from Kaliwo proved futile as his mobile phone was not answered.