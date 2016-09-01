BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The famous South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri , who was embarrassed at Moyale Barracks gate in Mzuzu, has said he is facing politically inspired persecution because some sections suspect he is seeking a political office like the presidency.Bushiri, who has maintained his stand that no political position can attract him to leave the work of God, has said he is not amused with the treatment he is receiving from the government as Herod was also afraid of Jesus thinking he wanted to be a king.

“Jesus was killed because Herod was afraid, he thought that he wanted to be king all because of the crowd-pulling and impact of his [Jesus’s] presence.

“So it is not quite strange for me because it is in the Bible. People always link influence with politics,” said Bushiri, popularly known as Major 1.

He added: “I have no political ambitions whatsoever. My ambitions are all about being a servant of God,” said Prophet Bushiri who has one million followers on his facebook page.

Bushiri has been to Blantyre, Ntcheu, Mponlea and Madisi, Mzuzu, Euthini and will end his tour in lakeshore district of Nkhatabay.